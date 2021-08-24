Torrens’ 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A’s

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes continued his recent struggles on Tuesday, even as the team claimed an important 11-9 victory over the Twins. The Red Sox absolutely refused to win Tuesday’s game comfortably, even after Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that tacked on a pair of insurance runs. After surrendering a homer and a pair of walks to start the ninth, Barnes was pulled in favor of Hansel Robles, who closed the game as Barnes cheered from the top step of the dugout.