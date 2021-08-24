Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Facebook resumes Oculus Quest 2 sale after a month-long halt

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an almost month-long halt in sales, you can finally purchase the Oculus Quest 2 again, and this time, the headset comes with extra storage at no additional cost. Last December, a small number of Oculus Quest 2 users experienced skin irritation due to the VR headset’s foam cushion gasket, prompting Facebook to halt the headset’s sale. Further, the company issued a joint voluntary recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the facial foam gasket.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Headsets#Vr#Health Canada#Cpsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Aerospace & Defensemobilesyrup.com

Elon Musk says SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals

SpaceX has officially shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals to countries across the globe, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. As he often does, Musk made the announcement on Twitter through a series of tweets. Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite network is currently available to consumers in 14 countries: Canada, the United...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Facebook Launches Horizon Workrooms for Oculus

Facebook announced new, collaborative workrooms on Thursday. Called Horizon Workrooms, the virtual meeting spaces will be available for free to anyone with an Oculus Quest 2 in countries where the virtual reality system is supported. According to Facebook, users will be able to come together and work in the same...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The new Oculus Quest 2 doubles the storage for the usual price

Facebook’s virtual reality arm, Oculus, has updated its excellent Quest 2 VR headset. Equipped with double the storage of the original, this version of the Quest 2 comes with 128GB of memory at the same price of $299 that the 64GB model used to come in at. All the same features of the 64GB model apply: Wireless, 3D positional audio (surround sound), and next-generation graphics.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Oculus Quest V32 Update Adds New Fitness & Social Features

Sharing your VR fitness journey has never been easier thanks to new improvements to Oculus Move and file sharing. Facebook is today rolling out update v32 for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, introducing a variety of improvements to the Oculus Move app, App Gifting, Messenger, and file-sharing system. Unlike Facebook’s previous v31 update which offered several updates to the party invite system and security, v32 aims to improve the fitness and social functionality of the Oculus Quest.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Oculus Quest 2 Returns To Sale With 128GB Model

After a short hiatus, the Oculus Quest 2 is now back on sale with its new 128GB model. The new device replaces the old 64GB model, doubling the storage space but retaining the same $299 price point. Facebook paused sales of Quest 2 in late July after complaints of skin irritation from a small portion of the userbase. It participated in what it described as a “voluntary recall” of the kit’s facial interface, adding in new silicon covers for newly-bought headsets.
ElectronicsThe Verge

You can buy the Oculus Quest 2 again following a pause in sales

You can now buy the Oculus Quest 2 again following a nearly monthlong pause in sales to outfit the headsets with new silicone covers. Facebook halted sales because the foam part of the facial interface that shipped with the original Quest 2 headsets caused skin irritation for some users. So on July 27th, the company announced it would stop selling the Quest 2 until August 24th and that it was participating in a joint voluntary recall with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) over the issue. The CPSC said that it received about 5,716 reports of incidents of skin irritation and “approximately 45 reports of consumers that required medical attention.”
Video GamesPC Gamer

Oculus Quest 2 is back on sale in Australia, and it's cheaper too

Facebook pulled Oculus Quest 2 from sale last month to address complaints of adverse skin reactions using the VR headset. When you're wearing a chunk of technology on your face for extended periods, it's not great when it makes you itch. The issue apparently only affected 0.01% of users (that's according to Oculus) but it prompted the company to issue new silicone covers free of charge to any current Quest owners who wanted one.
Softwareuploadvr.com

Oculus Quest v32 Will Improve Media Sharing And Oculus Move

The next big update to the Oculus Quest platform, Oculus Quest v32, will feature big improvements to media sharing and Oculus Move. Update: Facebook has now confirmed that Quest v32 is rolling out from today and will also include updates to gifting on the Oculus Store and finding friends under the people tab. The original story is below.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Oculus Quest 2 is finally back in stock at these retailers

Sales of the Oculus Quest 2 resumed today after a brief hiatus earlier this summer. Back in July, Facebook stopped sales of its Oculus Quest 2 because the foam part of the facial interface was causing minor skin irritations for a handful of users. The new SKU now comes with a new silicon cover. Even better, the $299 base model has been upgraded with 128GB of storage. (It previously included 64GB of storage).
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Oculus Quest 2 128GB released with same price

This week Facebook and Oculus released the Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB internal storage. This device is essentially the same as the version released at the tail end of 2020, save the storage it has for data AND the included up-to-date face pad. This latest version of the Oculus Quest 2 has the same starting price as the original, with the same controllers and hardware setup as the version released before.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Oculus Quest 2 update lets you sync VR media files to your phone

The v32 update is gradually rolling out to Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets starting today. The update revamps features in the Oculus Move app and the friends list. It allows users to sync media files and gift apps to friends without taking off the VR headset. The August...
TechnologyPosted by
GamesRadar+

Facebook future-proofs Oculus Quest 2 with new 128GB model

Facebook has launched a new entry-level Oculus Quest 2 VR headset today, doubling storage from 64GB to 128GB and maintaining a $299 price point. The new model also features the new silicone face cover, replacing the previous foam material recalled last month. Facebook is prepping its flagship headset for future...
InternetThe Next Web

Facebook is bringing calling back to the main app

Remember the time when Facebook forced us to download Messenger to chat with friends and make calls? Now, the company wants to bring video and voice calling back to the main app. According to a report from Bloomberg, starting this week, some users will be able to make voice and...
Internetxda-developers

Facebook is reportedly reintegrating voice and video calling into its main app

Facebook is reportedly going to be reintegrating voice and video calling into its main app, after spinning off the feature into the company’s Facebook Messenger app a number of years ago. The company mentioned that it sees upwards of 150 million calls a day on the service when it announced it will be enabling end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls, and it seems this is another move towards making them easier than ever to initiate.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Chatr offering 2GB bonus data for six months with new activations

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans for a limited time. The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period.
TechnologyWebProNews

Need Facebook Support? Buy an Oculus — But No Guarantees It Will Work

Facebook may be one of the dominant social media platforms, but it certainly hasn’t achieved that based on its customer support — which is abysmal. In fact, Facebook’s tech support is so bad that some users are resorting to spending hundreds of dollars for VR equipment they don’t even want just to get support. Even then, Facebook’s support is leaving some users in the cold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy