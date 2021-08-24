Facebook resumes Oculus Quest 2 sale after a month-long halt
Following an almost month-long halt in sales, you can finally purchase the Oculus Quest 2 again, and this time, the headset comes with extra storage at no additional cost. Last December, a small number of Oculus Quest 2 users experienced skin irritation due to the VR headset’s foam cushion gasket, prompting Facebook to halt the headset’s sale. Further, the company issued a joint voluntary recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the facial foam gasket.mobilesyrup.com
