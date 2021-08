One of the most important features of March's American Rescue Plan was an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. For years, the credit maxed out at $2,000 per child for children 16 and under. The credit was also only partially refundable, so if a family had no tax liability, they wouldn't be eligible to receive that full $2,000. Also, it used to be that parents had to file a tax return in order to get their hands on the credit, and that the credit was only payable as a single lump sum in the form of a refund.