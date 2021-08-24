Cancel
Fifa awarded $201m in forfeited funds seized after global corruption probe

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifa, world football’s governing body, will receive over $201m (£146.5m) in forfeited funds seized during a global corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 1

actionnewsnow.com

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

A six-year corruption investigation into bribery schemes in multiple world football organizations ended Tuesday. The US Department of Justice awarded $201 million to FIFA, international football's governing body; CONCACAF, the confederation overseeing football in North and Central America along with the Caribbean countries; CONMEBOL, the governing confederation in South America, and other affected entities.
sportspromedia.com

Fifa to share in US$200m compensation from 2015 corruption scandal

More than US$200million in stolen funds relating to the 2015 scandal will be returned to Fifa and two other continental governing bodies. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were prosecuted for corruption and will be returned to soccer's global governing body, Concacaf, which oversees the sport in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, and South American body Conmebol by the United States Department of Justice.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department Approves Remission of Over $32 Million in Forfeited Funds to Victims in the FIFA Corruption Case

BROOKLYN, NY – The Department of Justice announced today that it will begin the process of remitting forfeited funds to FIFA, the world organizing body of soccer; CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in North and Central America, among other regions; CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations (collectively, the “Victims”). The Department granted a joint petition for remission filed by the Victims, recognizing losses and granting remission up to a total of more than $201 million, of which $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution. In total, well over the amount granted has been seized and has been or is expected to be forfeited to the United States in the Eastern District of New York as part of the government’s long-running investigation and prosecution of corruption in international soccer.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss pleads guilty to bribery charge

New York -- The former president of El Salvador's soccer federation pleaded guilty Monday in a U.S. court to a corruption charge in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal. In remote proceedings, Reynaldo Vasquez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for accepting bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team.
kion546.com

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

GENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer. The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity. It’s the start of “returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal” that rocked world soccer in 2015 and continues today. FIFA’s charity funds education, development and humanitarian relief projects. FIFA had asked federal prosecutors in 2016 for tens of millions of dollars in restitution.
