Lewistown Eagles football with new face at the helm and a new way of operating
LEWISTOWN — The Lewistown Golden Eagles football team has been hard at work. It sounds simple since every football team in the country has been working hard but that’s why the saying exists: there is no substitute for hard work. Only winning teams know this. With returning only nine seniors, six juniors and a first-year head coach, putting in the work, especially in the weight room, was required in order to improve in the off-season.www.montanasports.com
Comments / 0