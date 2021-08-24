Appeals Court Shuts Down Kansas' 30-Year-Old Ag Gag Law
From the good-things-come-to-those-who-wait-until-2018-to-raise-a-challenge dept. Another "ag gag" law has been shown the door by the courts. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals has declared Kansas' "Farm Animal and Field Crop and Research Facilities Protection Act" (whew!) nothing more than a bunch of First Amendment violations trying to present themselves as a legitimate restriction on access to agricultural facilities. (via Courthouse News Service)www.techdirt.com
