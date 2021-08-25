The D-FW area is getting another pro golf event, and some big names have already committed to play

IRVING — Add another bullet point to the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s claim as being one of the major golf hubs of the world. The ClubCorp Classic will debut on the Champions Tour schedule next spring, with the event taking place at the newly renovated Las Colinas Country Club in Irving from April 22-24, 2022. The official announcement came Tuesday as part of a star-studded event that included the likes of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown. Their inclusion in the announcement was no accident.