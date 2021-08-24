Governor Murphy Signs “Timothy J. Piazza’s Law”

New Law Will Require Public Schools and Higher Education Institutions to Implement Anti-Hazing Policies. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Governor Phil Murphy today signed S84/2093 into law, requiring public and non-public middle schools and high schools, as well as higher education institutions, to adopt anti-hazing policies and penalties for violations of the policies. Under this new law, hazing will be upgraded from a fourth-degree crime to a third-degree crime if it results in death or serious bodily injury, and from a disorderly persons offense to a fourth-degree crime if it results in bodily injury. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old Readington resident and Pennsylvania State University student who died after falling down a flight of stairs as a result of hazing in February 2017.