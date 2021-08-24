Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Governor Murphy Signs “Timothy J. Piazza’s Law”

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Law Will Require Public Schools and Higher Education Institutions to Implement Anti-Hazing Policies. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Governor Phil Murphy today signed S84/2093 into law, requiring public and non-public middle schools and high schools, as well as higher education institutions, to adopt anti-hazing policies and penalties for violations of the policies. Under this new law, hazing will be upgraded from a fourth-degree crime to a third-degree crime if it results in death or serious bodily injury, and from a disorderly persons offense to a fourth-degree crime if it results in bodily injury. The legislation is named after Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old Readington resident and Pennsylvania State University student who died after falling down a flight of stairs as a result of hazing in February 2017.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
357
Followers
537
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Education
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Readington Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Singleton
Person
Louis Greenwald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Legislature#Higher Education#Fraternity#Penn State University#Greek#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Glassboro, NJNBC Philadelphia

Murphy, Ciattarelli Set Debate Dates in NJ Governor's Race

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli will go head to head in two debates in late September and mid-October while their running mates will clash once. Murphy and Ciattarelli will debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Center in Newark and again at...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Signs Bateman and Corrado Bills Safeguarding our State’s Drinking Water and Waterways

Upper Saddle River NJ, with the Governor’s signing today of legislation sponsored by Senator Kip Bateman and Senator Kristin Corrado, important environmental infrastructure projects across the state will move forward as planned this year. The two bills signed into law approve environmental construction initiatives and provide affordable loans to local...
CollegesLaw.com

Murphy Signs New Anti-Hazing Law as Colleges Set to Reopen

The Timothy J. Piazza Law, which gives New Jersey one of the toughest anti-hazing laws in the country, was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday. Murphy—flanked by educators and lawmakers at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg—signed S-84/A-2093 into law just after 1 p.m., requiring public and non-public middle schools and high schools, as well as higher education institutions, to adopt anti-hazing policies and establishes penalties for violating the policies.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Establishing the Garden State C-PACE Program

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (A-2374) which establishes the Garden State Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Program. The program will facilitate the funding of clean and renewable energy infrastructure at commercial properties throughout the state, furthering the Administration’s commitment to battling climate change. “C-PACE programs have...
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

New Anti-Hazing Law In New Jersey Named After Tim Piazza

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a new anti-hazing law Tuesday that’s named after former Penn State student Tim Piazza. Piazza died in a hazing-related incident at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State in 2017. The new law established that hazing that results in serious injury or death...
Cherry Hill, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey Educators Unsurprised By Governor Phil Murphy’s Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, Staff

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Just days before New Jersey students return to the classroom, a new vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff is what many educators expected. Governor Phil Murphy announced the mandate Monday, joining states like California and Connecticut with similar requirements. “We are going to do what we can to ensure a safe start as possible,” the governor said. The new requirement means teachers and staff for preschool through 12th grade have to get the vaccine by October 18. Those who don’t will be tested weekly. Dr. Joseph Mcloche, the Cherry Hill Superintendent of Schools, told CBS3 the mandate was...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Murphy signs law that bans contracts with ICE for detention of immigrants

The law disallows renewal of existing contracts or any new contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house immigration detainees. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Friday immediately banning all state and local governments from renewing existing contracts or entering into new contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house immigration detainees. The law extends to private facilities but does not terminate any current contracts.
Public Healththelakewoodscoop.com

Parents File Lawsuit Challenging Murphy’s Mask Mandate

A group of parents is suing over Governor Phil Murphy’s mandate requiring school students to wear masks. The lawsuit, originally filed by the Free NJ Kids group in July as an attempt to block any potential mask mandate on children will now be amended to address Governor Murphy’s new executive order requiring masking in schools.
PoliticsCape May County Herald

Hypocrisy in Christie’s Criticism of Murphy

So much to work with whenever Chris Christie opens his mouth. I find hypocrisy in his criticism of Gov. Murphy’s Italy vacation. I’ll paraphrase: “Christie is sitting here in New Jersey, while the governor is in Italy shows how seriously he takes his job.” This comes from Christie, who spent 409 days out of state running for president and still got paid his salary.
PoliticsOverton County News

“Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” signed by FL governor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, June 1, signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”, which bans males from competing in women’s sports at the high school and college levels. The legislation passed earlier this year in the House 79-37 and in the Senate 23-16. The measure will take effect July 1.
Centre Daily

Opinion: Why isn’t Penn State doing the right thing to get to ‘normal’?

As president of the American Association of University Professors, Penn State, I am concerned about the health and accessibility of campus to our students, staff, faculty and surrounding communities as the highly contagious delta variant spreads and COVID cases soar. Most of us want to teach in-person, and I am concerned about our ability to keep doing so.
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

IDNR Initiatives Signed into Law

Two initiatives of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), carried by State Senator Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) during session earlier this year, have now been signed into law. Senate Bill 1878 will align the values of bowfin and paddlefish with sturgeon, as all three fish are roe-bearing species. The legislation...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Phil Murphy Signs Anti-Hazing Law Named For Timothy Piazza, Who Died At Penn State Fraternity Beta Theta Pi

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an anti-hazing law named after Timothy Piazza, who died in a 2017 hazing incident. “No parent should ever be concerned about sending their child off to college with his or her life or wellbeing put at risk just to join an organization,” said Jim Piazza, Timothy’s father. Tim Piazza, a 19-year-old from Readington, died four and a half years ago after a night of drinking and hazing at Penn State University fraternity Beta Theta Pi. Since then, his parents have become anti-hazing advocates. “He was given lethal amounts of alcohol, as part of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy