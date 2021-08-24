Cancel
MLB

Torrens’ 2-run single helps Seattle sweep stumbling A’s

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 5-1 win. The A’s managed three straight singles in the first against Flexen, who settled in and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one, and the Mariners improved to 17-7 in his outings.

