Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman who was hit by a car. Police say Norma Monsivais, of St. Louis, died at the scene after she was hit on Monday night on a city street. The driver of the car that hit her remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. A preliminary investigation found that Monsivais was standing in the road when she was struck. The investigation is continuing.