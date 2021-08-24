Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman who was hit by a car. Police say Norma Monsivais, of St. Louis, died at the scene after she was hit on Monday night on a city street. The driver of the car that hit her remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. A preliminary investigation found that Monsivais was standing in the road when she was struck. The investigation is continuing.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

