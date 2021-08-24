DWNTWN Realty Advisors Completes Sale Of Development Site In Miami’s Design District To Australian Furniture Giant

Over the last year or so, the story of Sacramento’s commercial real estate market has been intricately linked to the greater Bay Area, and it has been a positive one. This may be one of the reasons San Jose-based Insight Realty Company has placed on the market for sale the 157,372 square foot Harvard Square office building in Sacramento located at 2180 Harvard Street. The asset is priced at $26.8 million, according to the property’s offering document.