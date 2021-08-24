DWNTWN Realty Advisors Completes Sale Of Development Site In Miami’s Design District To Australian Furniture Giant
DWNTWN Realty Advisors Co-Founders and Managing Partners Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff closed another high-profile transaction in Miami’s Design District, a neighborhood the power brokers have played a pivotal role in shaping over the years. In the newly completed deal, prominent Australian furniture designer Harbour Outdoor paid $6.5 million for a site that will eventually be the home of a flagship showroom.cre-sources.com
