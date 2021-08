By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Texas Rangers entered this week’s series vs. the Red Sox as one of the worst teams in baseball. So what, exactly, does that make the Boston Red Sox? Yes, they eventually won on Monday afternoon, with Travis Shaw clubbing a grand slam in the bottom of the 11th inning. But that win came against one of the worst teams in MLB, and it was a whirlwind getting there … thanks in large part to Matt Barnes. When Barnes trotted to the mound with a two-run lead in the ninth inning on Monday afternoon, he and the Red...