Cat Rambo Tackles Sci-Fi In Upcoming Novel ‘You Sexy Thing’

By Dan Arndt
thefandomentals.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis November, Cat Rambo, Nebula award winning author of short stories, nonfiction books, and fantasy novels, will release their highly anticipated new novel, You Sexy Thing (Tor Books; November 16, 2021; Hardcover; $25.99). In their first science fiction novel, Rambo presents a thrilling space opera about Niko Larson, a disgraced admiral who is torn between her will to survive and making peace with her war-ravaged past.

