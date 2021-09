Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has been one of the most frequent sources of information for the upcoming action film through his Instagram account. Even though the filmmaker mostly posts generic photos of the sets, which reveal either very little or nothing about the details of Mission: Impossible 7, every now and then he hints at some possible events that may take place in the upcoming movies. Now, the director has posted a cast and crew photo that celebrates first assistant director Mary Boulding, who made it through 100 days of production and apparently handled it very well.