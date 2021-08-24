Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Worth waiting if there is no Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in the sequel
The upcoming soft reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean is under development. Unfortunately, it seems likely that Johnny Depp is not returning to his previous iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Back in 2003, the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl had initiated the legacy of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And, after the success of the fifth movie down the line, Disney in 2018 had announced that it is looking forward to another pirate adventure. It may amuse you that not one but two reboots are currently under very early stages of development.gizmostory.com
