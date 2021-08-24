Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
RaiderMaven

Raiders Make Three Key Roster Decisions

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 6 days ago

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders continue to march toward the opening weekend of the 2021 NFL season, when they will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to kick it off.

With the ides of training camp, come roster cuts, as the NFL mandated final 53-man roster loons only days ahead. Today the team announced these key decisions on three specific players, and that they have reached the NFL mandated 80-man roster required today. Per the team:

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 3 Oklahoma State

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lee, Darron LB 6-1 232 5 Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxoeb_0bbqYIuV00

While Ateman and Stills are officially waived from the organization, Lee being put on the reserve/injured listmeans the Raiders have seen enough from him to keep him in the building and to possibly get a significant opportunity. While not eligible to return this season, per NFL rules, there remains a connection.

The Raiders certainly have a long journey to get to the final 53-man roster, so the question becomes, "Who's next?"

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
151
Followers
554
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Ravens#Ohio State#West Virginia#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl#Exp#Marcell Wr#College Stills#Listmeans#Raiders Nation
Related
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders cut seven players from roster

The Las Vegas Raiders got a jump on the first NFL mandatory cut-down date as they trimmed seven players from their 90-man roster. Tuesday, all rosters must be set at 85 players. The Raiders currently have 84 players on the roster, so they can add a player. The players Las...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the NFL teams still looking to trim their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 80-man deadline. In order to get down to that number, the organization has let go of a veteran cornerback. According to Field Yates, the Raiders released 25-year-old Rasul Douglas on Monday. The...
NFLchatsports.com

San Francisco 49ers Rumors: Sign Richard Sherman? 49ers NFL Draft Class, 49ers vs Raiders | Mailbag

San Francisco 49ers Rumors mailbag is centered around a Nick Bosa injury update and should the 49ers sign Richard Sherman? Get $5 off your Magic Spoon order: https://magicspoon.thld.co/49ersReport! Want cereal that tastes good AND is HEALTHY? Go get Magic Spoon! Could the 49ers re-sign Richard Sherman to help solidify their secondary? Will Nick Bosa play in 49ers vs. Raiders preseason week 3? How many sacks for Dee Ford this season? Are the 49ers WR drops becoming an issue? Is the OL a problem long term for the 49ers? Will everyone play in the final preseason game? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions plus some on today’s video!
reviewjournal.com

Raiders acquire linebacker from Panthers

In need of help at linebacker, the Raiders on Wednesday traded for veteran Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed. It has not been announced what the Raiders gave up in return. The six-year veteran signed with the Panthers this offseason after playing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders re-sign former Notre Dame linebacker

The Raiders re-signed linebacker Te’von Coney on Tuesday. The former Notre Dame standout originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2019. He was released before the start of the season, but was added to the practice squad in December 2019. After getting a reserve/futures contract...
NBC Sports

Raiders cut three, sign Devery Hamilton

The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, cutting three players while bringing back another. Las Vegas announced the team has re-signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, who spent the offseason program and early portion of training camp with the club. Hamilton played his final collegiate season at Duke following four years at Stanford.
NFLGolf Digest

The Raiders reportedly trying to trade for Khalil Mack has to be the most Raiders thing ever

There’s no franchise in America quite like the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders. Their legendary owner was football Elvis and their fans ‘Sons of Anarchy’ extras. They made a tradition out of drafting speedy return specialists when they needed O-line help and proudly employed Bill Romanowski long after Bill Romanowski was employable. No matter the times or cultural milieu, the Raiders have always been uncompromisingly the Raiders, and although Al Davis has shoved off this mortal coil and the team has set up shop in Sin City, we are pleased to report this is still just as true as ever.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Final Raiders 53-man roster projection

With tomorrow being the final cutdown day for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL, I figured I’d take one last stab and at projecting the Silver and Black’s 53-man roster. Of course, we’ll get the actual results soon but this will serve as a little preview of what’s coming tomorrow.
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders cut roster down to 80-man limit

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders waived wide receiver Marcell Ateman, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Rams, and defensive tackle Darius Stills. The Silver and Black also placed linebacker Darron Lee on the injured/reserve list. The team is now at the mandatory 80-man roster limit. Mike Mayock, Jon...
fullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Potential Final Roster: Offense

Quarterbacks-3 Until further notice or Jon Gruden’s discretion, Derek Carr remains the team’s quarterback. Behind him on the depth are Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman. They will stay in that order. The Peterman Hope story ends on the third string. Running Backs/Fullbacks-4 Josh Jacobs will carry the load as the...
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford wanted “a couple of poor decisions” back in joint Raiders practice

The Rams and Raiders had their first of two joint practices this week on Wednesday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not have his best day. The prized offseason acquisition threw three interceptions in team drills, though at least one was a product of a tipped pass. But Las Vegas’ defense was stingy against the Rams for much of practice, not letting the offense get much going.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders roster moves: Receiver Marcell Ateman is cut

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman helped the Las Vegas Raiders improve to 2-0 in the preseason with a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in a 17-16 win Saturday night. The Raiders appreciate the help, but Ateman felt the harsh reality of the preseason on Tuesday when he was cut by Las Vegas.
Posted by
FanSided

49ers roster: 4 players with most to lose in preseason vs. Raiders

The 49ers wrap up their 2021 preseason campaign against the Raiders, and these four players have a lot on the line with regards to roster chances. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan faces plenty of difficult decisions over the next few days. One of the biggest, of course, will...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders roster-cutdown: Vets on the bubble?

The Las Vegas Raiders will set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon — and they may start chopping down from 80 players on Monday. As with every team every year, there are bound to be some surprises. The Raiders have a number of veterans who could potentially be on the roster bubble in the next several hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy