Raiders Make Three Key Roster Decisions

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders continue to march toward the opening weekend of the 2021 NFL season, when they will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to kick it off.

With the ides of training camp, come roster cuts, as the NFL mandated final 53-man roster loons only days ahead. Today the team announced these key decisions on three specific players, and that they have reached the NFL mandated 80-man roster required today. Per the team:

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 3 Oklahoma State

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lee, Darron LB 6-1 232 5 Ohio State

While Ateman and Stills are officially waived from the organization, Lee being put on the reserve/injured listmeans the Raiders have seen enough from him to keep him in the building and to possibly get a significant opportunity. While not eligible to return this season, per NFL rules, there remains a connection.

The Raiders certainly have a long journey to get to the final 53-man roster, so the question becomes, "Who's next?"

