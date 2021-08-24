TEST DRIVE: 2021 Audi RS Q8 — One of the Best Performance SUVs
I’m personally not overly fond of performance SUVs. In my experience, regardless of how impressive a high-powered SUV is, it’s never as fun as an actual sports car. And the added sportiness usually only makes it worse as an SUV. However, the last couple of these performance SUVs from Audi actually began to change my mind a bit. The Audi SQ7 and SQ8 were both shockingly good all-around vehicles, ones that I’d consider buying myself, if I had the cash. So, naturally, I was very excited to test out the Audi RS Q8, the most powerful, highest-performing SUV Audi’s ever made.www.bmwblog.com
