TEST DRIVE: 2021 Audi RS Q8 — One of the Best Performance SUVs

The last time Cadillac tried to take on the BMW M3, with the ATS-V, it got really, really close. In fact, it took BMW releasing the Competition Package for its F80 M3 to really fight back against the ATS-V. However, the Cadillac did have some issues, which were big enough to make it a bit of a sales flop. For starters, its engine, while powerful and effective, was too coarse and made a lame noise. Neither of its transmission choices were any good and it also suffered from some of the worst interior ergonomics and technology I’ve ever used. Now, though, the all-new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is here to replace the ATS-V and take a proper shot at the M3.