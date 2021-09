The Big Boy 4014 engine has visited many Texas towns this month with Ennis and Corsicana being the closest. The engine was restored and put into working order for the 2019 celebration of the completion of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental railway. Big Boy was located at the RailGiants Train Museum in Pomona, Calif. before it began it’s journey in Cheyenne, Wyo. then traveling across parts of the United States.