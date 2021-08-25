Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Allowed to Release BTS 'Butter' Remix, Judge Rules

By Carl Lamarre
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe court found, the order said, that "failure to enter a temporary restraining order at this time would cause irreparable injury." It also said Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, J. Prince and 300 Entertainment "have recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of her new music, which would irreparably damage her goodwill, reputation, and overall music career and infringes on her rights to self-expression through her music."

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Crawford
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Downloads#Certified Entertainment#Major League Baseball#Rap A Lot#1501 Entertainment#Entertainment Bts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesmashed.com

What Megan Thee Stallion Really Eats In A Day

If you've ever found yourself doing a happy dance after taking a bite of delicious food, you have something in common with rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. When the star tried her very first Popeyes chicken sandwich, a moment that was captured on livestream, she couldn't help but start dancing on her bed while freestyle rapping about how good the food tasted. Megan Thee Stallion even went as far as to say that if she went vegan, she'd still be eating it.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Performs in Front of Crowd of 180,000 at Lollapalooza

While the climate is very controversial at the moment, Megan The Stallion can take a second to grab her flowers. In the midst of all the negativity in the industry, the Texas rapper managed to perform in front of over 180,000 people in Chicago’s Lollapalooza crowd. It is said that the rap queen had one of the largest and most energetic crowds that the festival has seen over the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Hair Carethesource.com

HER TRENDS: Megan Thee Stallion Turns to IG To Ask Fans For Tips On Removing Her Locs

The President of the Hot Girl’s, turned to IG to ask fans how she can take out her locs with the comment “At this point the locs are real… please help (My hair getting long af tho 😛 @mielleorganics )” She goes on to state in a video to her over 24 million followers that she was really excited to get her locs, praising her newest look saying “My hair been growing and glowing, yes natural hair journey!” and then she jokingly condemns her hairstylist Kellon Deryck “Why this boy don’t know how to take these locs out? Asking him indirectly in the short video clip, “why you let me get this hairstyle and you don’t know how to take it out? […] I’m tired, Kellon. Go get on YouTube. Figure it out. Somebody help him. Y’all go tag Kellon. Help him figure out how to uninstall these locs!”
CelebritiesHypebae

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Might Reunite for a "WAP" Follow-Up

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s chart-topping single “WAP” was released just a year ago on August 7, 2020. Celebrating the song’s first anniversary, the two musicians have hinted at a potential follow-up track. “Wow I can’t believe Wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What...
Musicthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Outta Town Freestyle”

Megan Thee Stallion is showing that she is still sharp, dropping off the new “Outta Town” Freestyle. “Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” Hot Girl Meg wrote on Twitter. The freestyle comes with a quick minute and 20-second video highlighting her rapping and dancing...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Adele Gets Down to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP': Watch

Adele knows how to get down! In a recent video shared by a fan account of the GRAMMY-winning singer, Adele is seen vibing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit, WAP, while at LeBron James' surprise birthday party for his wife, Savannah. In the video, the singer is seen sitting near a performer at the party, moving and grooving while the song plays in the background.
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
EntertainmentHypebae

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach the Basics of Bitcoin

Megan Thee Stallion‘s plans of a Hot Girl Summer have converted to a Smart Girl Summer. In partnership with Cash App, the rapper has filmed two educational videos teaching her hotties about the world of cryptocurrency and finance. “It’s the new digital currency that’s been getting a lot of hype....
ApparelPopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Raps in a $75 Neon-Green Shorts Set and New Must-Have Bag

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new "Tuned In Freestyle" video just in time for some Monday morning online shopping — because the rest of the week can wait. The American rapper and songwriter, who's already focused on her next album and recently covered Sports Illustrated's iconic Swimsuit Issue, tapped designer Shane Justin for a neon lace shorts set, which she proceeded to wear with fluffy slippers, Versace Medusa sunglasses, and a new It bag from Marshall Columbia (Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are also fans). She was in monochrome green from head to toe, and if you caught those gemstone hoops shaped like flowers, which played up her diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, those were really the icing on the cake.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets All Dolled Up in a 2000s-Chic Slip Dress & Beaded Mules

Megan Thee Stallion had us reminiscing on the early 2000s with her latest look. The “Body” rapper took to Instagram to show off a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta ensemble on Tuesday night, keeping with a black and green color scheme from the brand. The outfit kicked off with a silky spaghetti strap slip dress complete with a green bustier bodice; formed with a soft jersey fabric, the bold design retails for over $3,400 on Bottega Veneta’s website. Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy