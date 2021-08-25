Megan Thee Stallion Allowed to Release BTS 'Butter' Remix, Judge Rules
The court found, the order said, that "failure to enter a temporary restraining order at this time would cause irreparable injury." It also said Crawford, 1501 Certified Entertainment, J. Prince and 300 Entertainment "have recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of her new music, which would irreparably damage her goodwill, reputation, and overall music career and infringes on her rights to self-expression through her music."www.billboard.com
