LSU to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test for Entry into Tiger Stadium

The college football season, at least for a few teams, kicked off last weekend, but bowl predictions were filed by media types well before the first tackle was made in 2021. Kentucky enters this season vying for a sixth straight bowl appearance — which, if attained, would be a school record — and its fourth straight bowl win, which also would be historic. The former seems as much of a lock as something like that can be; UK hosts three “guarantee” games in which it will be a sizable favorite, travels to Vanderbilt — projected to be the worst team in the conference and the winner of exactly zero games last season — and South Carolina, which enters 2021 without a clear starter at quarterback and little in the way of outside expectations. If you give the Cats those five games, they only have to come up with one more win against a schedule that features four opponents that, at worst, look like 50-50 propositions: Missouri, (at) Mississippi State, Tennessee and (at) Louisville. They could go 0-3 during their brutal October run — Florida and LSU at home followed by a road trip to Georgia — and, in a best-case scenario, still be positioned for a second 10-win season under Mark Stoops.