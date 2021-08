Officer Adrian Wormley started the school year just like many of the kids he now protects—it was also his first day of school at a new place with new people. This is his first year as an SRO for Durham Intermediate and his first year with the Southlake Police Department. He previously worked at the John Peter Smith Hospital Police Department and worked twenty-one years at the Euless Police Department. Ten of those years with Euless were as an school resource officer.