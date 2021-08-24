Cancel
TV Series

Rob Lowe to host Netflix clip show special Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! from Black Mirror creators

Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Premiering Sept. 28, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is described as “a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.” Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will executive produce the special.

