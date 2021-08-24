Cancel
Blue-green algae bloom detected in Kissimmee River, Health officials in Osceola warn public

positivelyosceola.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarmful blue-green algae toxins have been detected in the Kissimmee River in Osceola County south of State Road 60, according to Florida Department of Health in Osceola County officials. This is in response to a water sample that was taken on August 12, 2021. The public should exercise caution in...

