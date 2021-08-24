Blue-green algae bloom detected in Kissimmee River, Health officials in Osceola warn public

Longboat Key residents in Florida have new neighbors - bonnethead, blacktip, nurse, and lemon sharks.Hundreds of sharks are leaving the coastline and have taken up home in the Florida canal, and environmental experts say it is to escape the impacts of a toxic red tide.Red tide occurs when there are too many algae (Karenia brevis) in the water which pollute the surrounding area with harmful toxins, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “You just don’t normally see sharks piling up like that in these canals, they do go in there but not in the huge...