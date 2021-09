The latest action on the PDCNB (Nordic and Baltic) Tour went the way of Madars Razma and Andreas Toft Jorgensen on Friday. For Jorgensen, it was his first ever title on this tour after seeing off Darius Labanauskas in the third event 6-4 in the final. While in the second tournament, Razma dealt with Daniel Larsson 6-3 in the final.