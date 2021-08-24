Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Tour's Asia swing in the fall down to 1 event at most

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The PGA Tour is still planning on one tournament this fall as part of its Asia swing. But it won't be any more than that. The CJ Cup in South Korea already has announced it is returning to Las Vegas for the second straight year because of the pandemic. Two people aware of the decision tell The Associated Press that the HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been canceled for the second straight year. That leaves the Zozo Championship in Japan. For now, it's on. Players were notified last week of approaching deadlines for visa applications. The schedule would be Las Vegas to Japan to Bermuda.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Asia#Cj Cup#Mills#Ap#The Pga Tour#The Associated Press#The Hsbc Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Austria lifts UK travel ban

Austria has finally lifted its blanket travel ban on UK travellers.On 15 August, it announced that arrivals from the UK, India, Russia, Botswana, Nepal, South Africa and Zambia can enter the country for non-essential reasons.Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo quarantine.The rules changed after the countries were removed from Austria’s “virus variant areas” list.“The following countries are no longer considered virus variant areas but rather ‘other countries’: Botswana, India, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Zambia. Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries do not need to self-isolate anymore,” reads the official statement on Austria’s Travel...
GolfGolf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2021 BMW Championship

If you want to win the BMW Championship on Sunday, there’s one thing you’ll have to do: Go low. In its debut as a PGA Tour venue, Caves Valley Golf Club has proven little match against the PGA Tour’s elite, the 7,542-yard, par-72 layout yielding a stroke average of 69.454 for 54 holes. That’s not an indictment necessarily on the Tom Fazio design; tour pros usually have their way with any course that’s playing as soft as Caves is thanks to the hot, humid conditions in the Baltimore area this week. But it will take a score in the 60s—and probably the low to mid-60s—to walk off with the title.
GolfSports Illustrated

Tony Finau's Win Capped a Far-Out Week in These Unusual PGA Tour Playoffs

The Monday finish to the Northern Trust was unconventional, but then this is an unconventional program. Professional golfers are used to one thing: at the end of the day, someone gets a trophy. That is, whoever finishes first wins. Pretty simple. But in the FedEx Cup playoffs, no matter how hard the designers try, it’s never simple. It’s ambiguous.
Travelhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Travel Shifts for Singapore

For many locations, proof of vaccination is enough for entry, but in one Southeast Asian travel hub, a lot depends on where your flight takes off. Short-term visits to Singapore are highly restricted these days. The country is now classifying travelers according to the vaccination and transmission rates in the...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

This is what it’s like to play as a single on the PGA Tour

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Pace of play on the PGA Tour gets plenty of publicity each week, and every golf fan seems to have a different idea on how to fix it. Pace of play wasn’t an issue for Doug Ghim Sunday, as he played as a single and finished his third round in two hours and 50 minutes.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

UK travel news - live: Mexico joins red list and France moves to amber as rules change today

The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system. A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list. This means that fully vaccinated people travelling to France no longer need to quarantine on their return to the UK.France was moved onto the ‘amber plus’ list on 16 July amid fears of the prevalent Beta variant on the island of Reunion, cases of which have now fallen.Among the...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK travel list update - live: 7 countries added to green list, France moves to amber and PCR advised for Spain

Seven more countries have been added to the UK government’s green travel list.From 4am on Sunday, anyone returning from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.There are now 36 countries on the green list – but 16 of them, including Caribbean islands, Croatia, Malta, Israel and Taiwan are on the “green watchlist”, meaning they could be suddenly be moved to amber.Australia and New Zealand are both green – but neither are currently welcoming British travellers.France has also lost its confusing “amber plus” status, which had meant that all travellers and...
Travelairlinegeeks.com

Hong Kong and Singapore Travel Bubble Bursts

In the wake of new strategy for dealing Covid-19 in Singapore, the travel bubble agreement between Hong Kong and Singapore has burst, both governments have announced. Singapore’s government has granted Hong Kong residents the ability enter the country without quarantining as a result of the low infection rate in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s government welcomes the latest arrangement. However, the travelers must take 14 days quarantine upon arriving in Hong Kong.
TravelPosted by
pymnts

UK Business Travel Group Sees $5.6B GDP Loss In One Week

An index produced by the United Kingdom's Business Travel Association and travel data firm Travelogix puts the hit to the U.K.'s GDP from pandemic-driven travel cutbacks at $5.6 billion for the second week of August compared with the same week in 2019. Business travel trips from the U.K. to 10...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Tokyo Paralympics to open under shadow of pandemic

The Tokyo Paralympics open Tuesday after a year-long pandemic delay and with the virus continuing to cast a long shadow as Japan battles a record surge in cases. - 'Blade Jumper' - The mood among Paralympians remains buoyant though, after the uncertainties of the year-long delay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy