Mebane, NC

Former NBC News anchor, correspondent Lloyd Dobyns Jr. dies

 6 days ago

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Lloyd Dobyns Jr., an award-winning NBC News correspondent and anchor, has died at the age of 85. His son, Ken Dobyns, said his father died Sunday in Mebane, North Carolina, following complications from a series of strokes. The family statement noted Dobyns worked for NBC News in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and was known in the U.S. for his on-air work with Linda Ellerbee on the late night news series ‘NBC News Overnight’ in 1982 and 1983. Dobyns won more than two dozen awards for reporting, writing, and anchoring before he retired in 1986.

