Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paralympics 2021: Who is the former US navy bomb disposal expert who has won gold in triathlon?

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9L0L_0bbqO3Fv00

He is a retired US navy bomb disposal expert who was totally blinded after stepping on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan .

And now he is a gold medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Within a year of his injuries Brad Snyder had become a Paralympic athlete and won three medals in the pool at London 2012.

He won gold in the 100m freestyle and also the 400m freestyle, which actually took place on the one year anniversary of his injury, and he also took home a silver medal in the 50m freestyle.

The US navy was an almost inevitable career choice for Snyder as three of his four grandparents had been in the service.

Snyder’s father was injured at the Battle of Midway, and while recovering fell in love with his nurse and eventually married her.

Snyder, who lives in Baltimore, graduated in 2006 from the US Naval Academy, where he swam competitively, and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the Navy’s elite bomb disposal squad.

It was during his second deployment in 2011 that he stepped on the IED, triggering an explosion.

The blast caused shrapnel to shoot into his face, causing him permanent blindness and doctors later surgically removed his eyeballs and replaced them with prosthetics.

Paratriathlon made its debut at the games in 2016, but Snyder was still competing in the pool, where he won three more gold medals and another silver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ah5iG_0bbqO3Fv00

Now the 37-year-old, who was born in Florida, has switched from swimming to paratriathlon in Tokyo.

For his first Paralympic triathlon, Snyder will have Olympic triathlete Greg Billington, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as his guide.

It is the guide’s job to keep the Paralympic athlete on track during the swim and run, before joining them on the tandem for the cycle.

The athletes will swim 750m, cycle for 20km and run for 5km and all of the races will be held at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park, the same venue where the Olympic triathlon competitions were held.

The Paralympic triathlon events will take place Friday 27 August and Saturday 28 August.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

231K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Billington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Paralympic Games#Triathlon#Olympics#The Us Navy#The Us Naval Academy#Paratriathlon#Odaiba Marine Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Aerospace & Defensefootballscoop.com

Navy unveils new alternate uniforms inspired by the Marines

The Navy and Air Force uniforms for their game against each other have become some of the most anticipated uniform releases in all of college football, largely due to the thought they each put into it, and the historical significance as well. This morning, Navy revealed their alternates, and they...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

Say Hello to 'Dark Eagle,' the Army’s New Hypersonic Weapon

The U.S. Army's new hypersonic weapon system is officially named "Dark Eagle." Dark Eagle is the land-based counterpart of a weapon set to deploy on Navy destroyers and submarines. The weapon's 1,700-mile range will allow it to strike deep into China from a number of nearby countries. The U.S. Army...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics 2021: Who is the Team USA gold medal winner born in Ukraine after Chernobyl disaster?

She is the Team USA star who was given up for adoption after her birth in the Ukraine three years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and now has won two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.Oksana Masters was born with defects linked to the radiation poisoning caused by the 1986 accident, with her legs missing weight-bearing bones.The 32-year-old was also born with six toes on each foot, five webbed fingers on each hand and no thumbs.After spending time in three orphanages she was adopted by single mother Gay Masters and moved to the US, where she lived in Buffalo,...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS Tripoli completes review meant to 'fully flex' ship's crew, systems

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has completed the final in-depth review of its newest amphibious assault ship, the USS Tripoli, the branch announced. The USS Tripoli completed the final contract trials, an in-depth review of its crew and systems, and will now move on to a post-shakedown availability period for maintenance and improvements, the Navy said Monday in a press release.
Militarymilwaukeesun.com

Marine commander dead at 102; led conquering of Iwo Jima

Dave Severance, the Marine company commander whose troops planted the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, has died at the age of 102. Severance spent his retirement quietly telling the story that there were two flags raised on Iwo Jima. After leading Marines in WWII, he went...
Florida StateDaily Advance

Currituck native serves aboard a Navy warship in Mayport, Florida

MAYPORT, Fla. — A 2005 graduate of Currituck County High School is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook. Petty Officer 2nd Class Randy Joseph, who joined the Navy 10 years ago, serves as a electronics technician aboard the Cook. “I joined the Navy for...
SportsSporting News

The most gold medals Australia has ever won at Paralympic Games

Australia has a storied history at the Paralympic Games, dominating in a host of sports since its inception in 1960. This will be the 16th Paralympics that we have sent athletes to, and in the previous 15 appeearances, Australia have brought home a grand total of 368 gold medals. Australia...
SoccerFreethink

Who to watch for at the Tokyo Paralympics

After a one-year delay due to the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are finally set to kick off on August 24, 2021. During the games, 4,400 athletes with some level of disability will compete in more than 500 events. Here are five Paralympians to watch — and one who’s future at the games is still uncertain.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Paralympic Triathlete Who Helped Spain Fight Covid Wins Gold

During Spain's tough lockdown last year, Paralympic triathlon champion Susana Rodriguez trained furiously at home and helped fight the coronavirus in her job as a doctor. Rodriguez -- who swam, cycled and sprinted to gold in Saturday's PTVI race for athletes with visual impairments -- said working in a hospital meant she "knew Covid was very serious, since the very beginning".
Sportstriathlete.com

How to Watch Paralympics Triathlon

This weekend, paratriathlon will take center stage at the Paralympics in Tokyo. The sport made its debut in Rio, and on Saturday and Sunday morning local time—Friday and Saturday evening in the U.S.—athletes will swim, bike, and run to compete for medals again across eight different categories. Watch the PTS4...
WorldTelegraph

Stuart Robinson interview: Meet the Afghanistan veteran who lost both legs in a bomb blast and is now at the Paralympics

Fresh from propelling his British team-mates to victory over Canada in wheelchair rugby, Stuart Robinson turned his thoughts to Afghanistan. For it was there, eight years ago, that this burly former RAF corporal, who had three tours of Iraq behind him before being posted to Helmand province, lost both legs when his vehicle was blown apart by a Taliban roadside bomb during an ammunition run. As he watches the same Islamist militants who laid that lethal trap wrest back control on the streets of Kabul, he and his fellow veterans cannot help but question whether their sacrifice was worthwhile.
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Allysa Seely Successfully Defends Her Paralympic Gold Medal in Women's PTS2 Triathlon

Through the Tokyo heat, over the course of an hour and change, Team USA's Allysa Seely defended her gold medal at the women's PTS2 triathlon Paralympic final. She was victorious in this event five years ago in Rio, and fellow American Hailey Danz defended her own silver medal from five years back, coming in second behind Seely again in 2021. Third place went to Veronica Yoko Plebani of Italy. (Fun fact: Plebani actually competed in canoe sprint at the last Paralympics and represented her country in snowboarding at the 2014 Winter Paralympics.) Rio bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell, one of Team USA's flag bearers during the Tokyo opening ceremony, finished in fifth this time around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy