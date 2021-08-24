Cancel
Injury Report: Starters Mike Purcell, Noah Fant miss Broncos' Tuesday practice

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos turned their attention toward the Los Angeles Rams, starting tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Mike Purcell did not practice Tuesday. Head Coach Vic Fangio said Fant had a "leg issue," while Purcell was dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered before Saturday's game against the Seahawks. Fangio did not suggest that either injury was overly serious.

