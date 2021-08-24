Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The Best Dog Breeds For Every Type Of Traveler

By DogTime
Posted by 
DogTime
DogTime
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQhXh_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Jairo Díaz / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Everyone knows a dog is a human’s best friend. With increasing numbers of people having brought a dog into their lives during the pandemic period, humans are feeling the joys of dog parenting across the world.

For keen travelers, though, bringing a dog into your life might seem a bit out of reach. Do I take them with me? Do I leave them at home? What if they don’t like sand, or new people, or large crowds?

Fear not. Dogs can be adaptable and, just like humans, some are incredibly well suited to the traveling life.

Leading airline Icelandair spoke to Gayle Lucy, dog trainer and owner of k9coach.org , a dog training and behavior modification company based in Essex, UK, about her recommended dog breeds for every type of traveler.

Whether you’re a beach bum, a city break aficionado, or a family traveling troop, these are the perfect dog breeds to fit into your lifestyle and traveling habits .

Best Dog For Beach Lovers: Labrador Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU16m_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Vesnaandjic/Getty Images)

So you like to spend your well-earned holiday lying on golden sand, sipping a cocktail, and diving into a good book. Luckily for you, a Labrador Retriever is just as chill and would be the perfect vacation buddy for you.

They love the water and are great companions that, whether you’re having a lazy day or indulging in some beachside exercise, will match your activity level and energy.

Gayle’s top tip: “Get your Lab used to grooming from a young age so that brushing that sand out of their fur is no big deal!”

Best Dog For Outdoor Adventurers: German Shorthaired Pointer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fx6e_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Jessica Peterson/Getty Images)

If hiking, climbing and exploring the great outdoors is more your vacation style, a German Shorthaired Pointer would be your ideal canine partner. They’re high energy, up for adventure, and built for exploring.

These dogs are great swimmers — perfect if your adventure takes you to the water. Originally bred to work long days in the field or at the lake, GSPs have power, speed, agility, and endurance — the perfect adventure buddy.

Gayle’s top tip: “Start recall training early on to avoid any disappearances on your trip, and get your GSP used to a harness.”

Best Dog For Urban Explorers: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Loy06_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Westend61/Getty Images)

If you enjoy a city break or like to base your trip in a more urban setting, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a great choice for you.

Their friendly temperament and adaptability mean that they’re great around lots of people, and, as highly social dogs, new faces and friends aren’t a problem for them.

They aren’t bundles of energy, but also aren’t lazy dogs, so they’ll be happy to trot alongside you as you explore urban jungles without needing a large, green space to run around in.

Gayle’s top tip: “Start socializing your dog with the whir of the city from a young age so that they’re used to the sounds and smells.”

Best Dog For Backpackers: Boston Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlHb1_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Photo by Robert Mooney/Getty Images)

Getting your backpack ready for a longer trip? A Boston Terrier should be top of your packing list!

For someone who goes away for longer periods of time, often to multiple locations, the friendly nature and relaxed sociability of the Boston Terrier makes them the perfect backpacking buddy.

They have enough energy for exploring but are chill enough to sit on transport for longer periods of time, making them the perfect companion for longer trips. They’re intelligent, sociable dogs with bundles of personality, so if you’re a solo traveler, they’ll be helping you to make new friends in no time at all!

Gayle’s top tip: “Acclimatize your Boston pup to public transport straight away so they are calm during travel.”

Best Dog For Business Trippers: Border Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQADk_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Robin Welsh / EyeEm/Getty Images)

If you don’t get much separation between your work and leisure time, and your only opportunity to travel is flying between business meetings, a Border Terrier is the pup for you.

They have low grooming needs, which is ideal for busy people, and are intelligent and independent, so they can be left on their own when you need to run to your next meeting.

Gayle’s top tip: “Socialize your Border Terrier with other animals early on and layer in early obedience. Make sure you get them used to cats popping out in urban areas for example.”

Best Dog For Family Holidays: Golden Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oUeW_0bbqM2Rc00

(Picture Credit: Hispanolistic/Getty Images)

Part of a traveling pack? If your family likes to holiday together , you need a dog who’s friendly, patient, and active. Enter: Golden Retriever.

They are both social and tolerant, meaning they have patience with children and are happy to meet new people and be around strangers. They’re active enough to take part in family activities but are equally as happy to chill out when the rest of their pack is.

They’re also playful and gentle dogs who don’t get stressed easily in public places.

Gayle’s top tip: “Start retrieve training early so that the family has a fun way to keep your golden healthy and fit whilst on the road.”

What kind of traveler are you? Do you have a favorite dog breed to travel with? Then let us know in the comments below!

The post The Best Dog Breeds For Every Type Of Traveler appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
792
Followers
211
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jairo Díaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Dog Breed#Your Dog#Exercise#Eyeem Getty#Icelandair#Vesnaandjic Getty#German#Cavalier#The Boston Terrier#A Border Terrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsanimalfair.com

Top Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? Your seasonal allergies are starting to creep up on you and the last thing you need is a dog that will add to those watery eyes, sneezes, and sniffles. All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The 15 Most Intelligent Dog Breeds, According to a Psychologist

If you want an intelligent companion, consider one of these Einstein-esque breeds!. Dogs are about as smart as the average two-year-old, but there is a range of dog intelligence across different breeds. From learning new commands to just knowing what you are thinking, these intelligent dogs will win you over with their smarts.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

6 Dog Breeds That Make The Best Emotional Support Animals

Any breed of dog can be an emotional support animal with the right training and disposition. But there are a few dog breeds who are naturally prone to the affection and devotion required to be an emotional support dog. The post 6 Dog Breeds That Make The Best Emotional Support Animals appeared first on DogTime.
PetsKXLY

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PetsPosted by
Parade

25 Calm Dog Breeds That Make the Best Couch Potato Companions

When deciding which pup is best for you, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for a jogging partner, or a pooch who can play fetch until the sun goes down? How about a mellow, easygoing dog that loves an afternoon nap?. Folks looking for a laid-back, calm pup...
Petspurewow.com

The 2 Most Misunderstood Dog Breeds (Who Are Actually Major People Pleasers)

Like people, dogs come with all kinds of personality traits. Some are big cuddlers, while others want their space. Some are super outgoing and can make friends with practically anyone, while others need more time to warm up. There are, however, two specific breeds that tend to get misrepresented. Often labeled as “aggressive” they're not usually thought of as sweet or family friendly. So we called on Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, Animal Health and Behavior Consultant at Camp Bow Wow, to give us the rundown on these canines and debunk the myth.
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
Petspawtracks.com

5 dog breeds who usually love going in the water

You hurl a favorite float toy out into the lake and watch in delight as your dog leaps into the water to retrieve it. She swims back to shore, shakes off excess water, and then drops the toy at your feet, ready to do it all over again. Welcome to life with a dog who loves to swim. They make excellent companions for pet parents who live near rivers or ponds and who enjoy waterfront vacations. If you’re looking to add a four-legged swimmer to your family, here are five dog breeds who love the water.
Petssmartertravel.com

The 10 Best Dog-Friendly Beaches

We aren’t the only ones who want to wade in the ocean, catch some rays on the sand, and chase a Frisbee by the surf. Dogs deserve a fun beach day just as much as humans, yet many beach areas don’t allow pets. That’s not the case at these 10 dog-friendly beaches across the country, some which even allow dogs to play in the ocean sans leash. Here’s where to go to make a special trip for your dog to take a dip in the waves.
PetsHello Magazine

5 best dog breeds for inexperienced first-time owners

Making the decision to introduce a dog into your home should never be taken lightly, especially if you're a first-time pet owner. With over 200 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, there's a lot of thinking required before introducing your latest addition to the family.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

It’s Dog Appreciation Day! Which Breed is Wyoming’s Favorite?

I mean, you can't choose just one... Can you imagine a world without dogs? I was just looking at my dog Oliver the other day thinking how crazy it is to have an animal living in our home. But then I thought, he's more than just an animal... he's family. Dogs, and other pets, have a way of becoming a part of you. It's really something special.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

12 Flat-Faced Dog Breeds That Are Just So Precious

One of our favorite things to do with our pups is boop their noses. However, you might’ve noticed that some dogs have shorter snouts than others. From pugs and Pekingese to bulldogs and Boston terriers, these dogs fall into the brachycephalic breed category (brachycephalic translates to “short head” in Greek). So, what does that mean? Put simply, these are breeds with short muzzles that are often prone to a unique set of health issues.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most Expensive Dog Breed, According to Data

Nothing brings the kind of pure joy to a dog owner like the sight of their pup wagging their tail, overjoyed that their favorite person is finally home—whether they've been gone five minutes or five days. We cherish all the special moments we share with our pets and love to laugh at all the bizarre things they do. But all cherished memories definitely don't come without a cost, especially if you own one of the most expensive dog breeds of 2021.
AnimalsMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GOOD BREEDING: Favorite types of dogs come and go, but canine is still 'man's best friend'

Man’s best friend comes in all shapes and sizes, and over the years, some breeds have become more popular than others. In recent years, the Labrador retriever has been a favorite among Americans, according to the American Kennel Club. But before that, some of the top breeds included the cocker spaniel, poodle, beagle, German shepherd, French bulldog, and collie, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy