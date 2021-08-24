Cancel
Family Relationships

Parents struggle to balance work and childcare with poorest families hit hardest

 6 days ago
A primary school child at work in a classroom (PA) (PA Wire)

More than one in four parents are struggling to balance work and childcare due to difficulties accessing early years provision, a poll suggests.

Families in disadvantaged areas are most likely to say they feel unsupported by government policies, according to a report by the Early Years Alliance (EYA).

More than a third (36%) of parents in England said that they were having difficulties accessing childcare, the survey suggests.

The poll, of more than 3,000 parents of under-fives, suggests one in six (17%) said this had negatively impacted their mental health.

It found 27% struggle to balance work and childcare due to difficulties accessing provision, compared with 33% of parents in deprived areas.

I'm on Universal Credit that requires I pay the childcare first and claim it back, which is ridiculous, because by the time I pay for food and rent there’s not even £150 left for the week

The survey suggests 71% do not think the Government is doing enough to support parents to access affordable childcare, while 80% in the most deprived areas feel this way.

One parent said: “I have episodes of stress and anxiety as I struggle to balance childcare needs with work and my marital relationship.

“Being less able to access informal care for prolonged periods has also put much more of a strain on us.”

Another parent said: “I’m on Universal Credit that requires I pay the childcare first and claim it back, which is ridiculous, because by the time I pay for food and rent there’s not even £150 left for the week.”

Neil Leitch, chief executive of EYA, said: “This Government has repeatedly told the public it is on the side of working families, but cuts to crucial early care and education tell a different story.

“Early years settings deliver vital learning and development opportunities to young children, but also provide the quality childcare that parents rely on to work, bring in additional income and further their careers.

For settings and families in more deprived areas, these challenges are even more acute

“With budgets becoming ever tighter in the face of rising costs and stagnant funding, many nurseries, pre-schools and childminders have been forced to make tough decisions about the days, hours and flexibility they can offer.

“As our survey shows, this in turn is forcing parents to make their own difficult choices about their working lives. For settings and families in more deprived areas, these challenges are even more acute.”

Mr Leitch called on the Government to “show it has the interests of children and families at heart” through the spending review this autumn.

Tulip Siddiq, shadow minister for children and early years, said: “Working parents are under incredible daily pressure as a result of the Government’s failure to deliver affordable childcare for all.

“A decade of underfunding has driven up childcare costs and reduced availability, with nearly 3,000 providers lost since the start of this year alone.

“As so often is the case under the Conservatives, it is the poorest families who are bearing the brunt of this failure.

“This Conservative Government has been all talk and no action when it comes to supporting parents with childcare.

“Ministers need to wake up to the huge difficulties facing families and put their needs first as we rebuild after the pandemic.”

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

Society
Relationships
Family Relationships
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Age Is Hardest to Parent?

From toddler tantrums to teen angst, parenting children at any age can be tough. Research shows that some people find it hardest to parent children in their middle school years. Puberty and peer pressure can leave these teens feeling angry, alone, and confused, which can cause bad behavior and disagreements.
Family Relationshipstulsakids.com

6 Tips for Balancing Work and Family Life

As parents, it can be challenging to balance a busy schedule full of family needs, work obligations and countless other demands. Typical family schedules are already packed full of activities, appointments and responsibilities. When you pair these demands with a career, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and over-scheduled. Finding a...
Family Relationships
The Independent

'I took a £15k pay cut': Almost half of mothers 'trapped' in jobs due to restricted childcare availability

Almost half of mothers feel “trapped” in their work due to childcare services only being open for highly restricted hours, according to a new study. The report, shared exclusively with The Independent, also found 45 per cent of mothers are currently working below their pay grade and expertise to ensure work can fit around school hours.
Family Relationships

What 6 CEOs are doing to support working parents

In a new survey of working parents, family benefits startup Cleo found that in nearly 50% of families, at least one parent had taken a step back in their career during the pandemic—whether that meant cutting back on hours or leaving their job altogether. These challenges have more acutely impacted working women, who tend to shoulder the majority of caregiving and childcare responsibilities. Amid the rise of the Delta variant and the uncertainty around school reopenings, balancing full-time work with caregiving is no less challenging now than it was 18 months ago.
Dane County, WI
Madison365

COVID hits childcare centers — along with stress and burnout

The recent COVID-19 surge is forcing the closure of many childcare centers — and not just due to cases in teachers and staff. “During the first round of COVID, we did not have much spread in childcare at all. Remarkably small considering what the numbers were in adults in Wisconsin,” said Ruth Schmidt, executive director of the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA). “We are just beginning to see … I don’t want to say it’s going to cascade, but we are just starting to see that it’s hitting more programs and the difference is it’s spreading very quickly through entire classrooms, entire programs among the kids.”
Boston, MA

How To Choose the Right Childcare Option for Your Family

Overwhelmed by the sheer number of childcare options—not to mention the accompanying price tags? Start here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Daycare Centers. What they are: Standalone facilities that typically offer 9 a.m.-to-5 p.m. childcare and...
Politics

Fourth round of P-EBT benefits announced to help eligible families

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for qualifying families to help purchasing food. According to a TDHS news release, the program will see eligible school-aged children who were receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program...
Public Health
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Pennsylvania State

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
Relationships
The Conversation U.S.

Black parents say their children are being suspended for petty reasons that force them to take off from work and sometimes lose their jobs

When “Mike,” the father of a ninth grade student, got a call from his daughter’s school, the first thing he asked was: “How important is this?”. “They said, ‘Well, it’s important,’” Mike told me during an interview for my research. When Mike went to his daughter’s school to see what...
World
newschain

Tributes paid to dancer found dead at property in Kettering

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, caring and thoughtful” dancer after she was found dead at a property in Kettering. Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, was found by police following a report of concern for her welfare, Northamptonshire Police said. Emergency services were called to the scene in...
U.S. Politics

How does increasing SNAP benefits help low-income families?

On Monday, the Joe Biden administration approved a plan to increase food aid by the largest margin in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. In the new plan, the average monthly benefit rises 25%, or about $36, above the pre-pandemic rate of around $121 per person. Proponents believe the increase can reduce hunger and improve nutrition and health for up to 42 million Americans as it addresses the “pandemic surge” in food insecurity the country has seen.
Education

Program Offering Low-Income Families up to $7k for K-12 School Choice over COVID Measures Begins

Governor Doug Ducey’s program offering up to $7,000 in grants for low-income K-12 parents wanting to relocate their students due to their current school’s COVID-19 protocols began Friday. Eligible families have a total household income at or below 350 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, and show proof that their current school has COVID constraints, including: mask mandates, quarantines, vaccine mandates, or discrimination based on vaccination status. The grant funds may be used for a variety of education-related expenses beyond tuition like transportation, online tutoring, and even child care.
Relationships

Same-sex parents battle for inclusive paperwork for baby

A same-sex couple who recently had their first child are calling for official forms to be more inclusive. Kate and Gemma Fox, from Exeter, have encountered numerous forms they cannot fill in because they only offer space for the names of a mother and a father. They include on Devon...
Education
TIME

Parents Had Dreamed of a Smooth Return to School This Fall. This Is the Nightmare We're Facing Instead

Across the U.S. children are heading back to school , despite spiking COVID-19 cases. The emergence of the more contagious Delta variant as the most prominent virus strain in the country is causing concern for parents. Not only are they worried about the health and safety of their kids, they have been dealing with a childcare crisis for the past year and a half and now that seems unlikely to end anytime soon.

