Talk Timbers hosts Judah Newby and Jake Zivin talk with Portland Timbers and Thorns FC CEO and owner Merritt Paulson. Paulson discusses the state of the Timbers, Thorns and more. We hear about the recent issues with the Timbers and what's being done to fix them, the successes of the Thorns as well as more on the Jeremy Ebobisse trade, the decision to require vaccinations and masks at Providence Park, the search for the new Thorns coach, the development of the teams' academies and a push for new rules about Homegrown rules in both leagues.