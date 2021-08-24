Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Yorkshire Water gives glimpse of future impacts of climate change on reservoirs

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kp3w_0bbqKcj900
Artistic impression of how Langsett reservoir could look in 2071 (Yorkshire Water/PA)

A water company has created a glimpse of how climate change could affect supplies in the future, to encourage people to save water.

Yorkshire Water has produced video and images of how some of its reservoirs could look in the next 50 years without action to conserve water.

The company predicts that it will have 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045.

[xdelx]

But while a recent survey of people in the region found almost 50% were concerned about shortages, one in 10 did not believe they would affect Yorkshire for another 100 years, the utility firm said.

The Environment Agency has predicted the UK could face water shortages in the next 25 years without action including companies tackling leakages, and efforts to reduce the amount customers use.

Yorkshire Water says it is trialling new technologies to find leaks more quickly, and customers can save water with simple steps such as turning off the tap while cleaning teeth, showering instead of having a bath and reducing car washing to only when necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAPuw_0bbqKcj900
How Butterley Reservoir in West Yorkshire could look in 2071 (Yorkshire Water/PA)

Martin Christmas, Yorkshire environment manager for the Environment Agency, said: “What we do with water and how much we use directly impacts people and the environment, including many of the places we care most about – our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

“We need to be careful with our water supply.

With the weather we experience in the UK it’s easy to think there’s enough to go round, but when you factor in the effects of climate change and population growth, there is a very real risk of water shortages by 2050.

“Every individual can make a difference; changing some of our daily habits can play a critical role in protecting our water resources.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4rzK_0bbqKcj900
Fewston Reservoir as it could look in 2071 (Yorkshire Water/PA)

Suzanne Dunn, water resources strategy manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We can already see and feel the impacts of climate change all around us.

“Seeing what our reservoirs and environment could look like in 50 years’ time might be surprising and scary to some people, but the important thing to note is that it’s not too late for us to change that future.

Water leakage reduction plans and action by customers could make a real difference, she said.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Reservoirs#Uk#The Environment Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentwosu.org

The Impact Of Climate Change On Gardening

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2021. The report released last week from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change serves as a dire warning of the enormity of the climate crisis. But our gardens are already feeling the effects of a warming planet. Today on All Sides...
EnvironmentNBC New York

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing Rapid Change Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
Environmentwindermeresun.com

How Climate Change & Rising CO2 Impact The Nutrition In Your Food

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Environment13 WHAM

A look at how climate change is impacting weather patterns

Climate change is effecting recent weather patterns. One reason for this change is the large weather systems with both high and low pressure. These systems are carried around the world by upper level wind currents called 'jet streams.'. Meteorologist Scott Hetsko explains how a warming Arctic is slowing down those...
EnvironmentHerald Times

Column: A world burning up and under water must address climate change

The shocking extreme weather of late, from record-shattering heat waves in the West to flood-inducing rainfall in the East and Europe, comes as no surprise to scientists who warned for decades that we are heading toward climate catastrophe. Those warnings go back to 1988 when then-NASA scientist Dr. James Hansen testified before Congress that ''we can ascribe with a high degree of confidence a cause and effect relationship between the greenhouse effect and observed warming.'' The “greenhouse effect” Dr. Hansen referred to is the additional carbon dioxide humans have emitted by burning coal, oil and gas. As more CO2 accumulates, more heat is trapped in the atmosphere.
California StateColumbian

Climate change hits sushi supply chain amid California water war

If you’ve eaten sushi anywhere in the U.S., chances are the rice came from California’s Sacramento Valley. Fritz Durst, a sixth-generation farmer, has grown the grain and other crops there for more than four decades. But this year, amid a historic drought, Durst is planting only half as many acres of rice as usual.
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Improving Predictions of Climate Change Impact on Agriculture

Most scientists agree climate change has a profound impact on U.S. agricultural production. But estimates vary widely, making it hard to develop mitigation strategies. Two agricultural economists at the University of Illinois take a closer look at how choice of statistical methodology influences climate study results. They also propose a more accurate and place-specific approach to data analysis.
Posted by
tymnec

Why is it so difficult in today's society to minimize the impacts of climate change?

Climate change is defined as a change in a place's typical weather conditions over a lengthy period of time, such as decades or millions of years. Biotic processes, volcanic eruptions, variations in the solar light received by the planet, plate tectonics, and human activities all contribute to the phenomenon. Climate change and its consequences have been a topic of contention in recent years, with a focus on reduction increasing but to little result in most nations. This article explains why it is so difficult to mitigate the impacts of climate change in today's society.
popville.com

“Rising Water Table, DC Basements + Climate Change”

Last year we unknowingly bought a rowhouse in a part of NW (Brightwood/Takoma) where the water table is higher because of the spring that flows beneath us and into Silver Spring (apparently the namesake for Rachel Carson’s famous Silent Spring). While doing a gut reno of the basement (PSA: check your pipes in old rowhouses–our plumber was shocked we were drinking the water!) we’ve had water coming up from beneath the house, exacerbated by the recent heavy rains.
Energy Industrytheplaidhorse.com

We Must Accelerate Investment in Reducing Gas Emissions

In May 2021, an assessment report was released on global methane levels. This was conducted by CCAC, Climate and Clean Air Coalition and UNEP, United Nations Environment Program. It showed that methane emissions could be reduced, by about 45 percent, in a decade if certain measures are taken. The gambling...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Science Behind the Forecast: The water cycle vs climate change

The Friday forecast comes from Meteorologist Ryan Hoke. Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated. Louisville area hospital systems have imposed a deadline for healthcare workers to get vaccinated against COVID. Gaudio audio reveals former UofL assistant called AD Vince Tyra a ‘toad’. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former...
ScienceGW Hatchet

Biology lab spearheads project to study climate change impacts on dying trees

Biology department researchers are studying the effects of climate change and rising sea levels on dying trees. Keryn Gedan, an assistant professor of biology and the study’s lead researcher, said the project will culminate with an online map showcasing all the ghost forests on the East Coast to raise awareness about the impact of rising sea levels. Volunteers with the department’s Gedan Coastal Marine Ecology lab, which studies wetlands, will take and upload pictures of “ghost forests” – low-lying trees that have been bleached by higher tides and salt stress along the East Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy