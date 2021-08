A Dallas-based private equity firm has agreed to exit its local vitamin and supplement portfolio business for $1 billion in an all-cash sale to a publicly traded company. Highlander Partners, a locally based investment firm with a global presence, announced Monday it signed a definitive agreement with Catalent, Inc., a provider of drug manufacturing and consumer health products, to sell Plano-based Better Holdings, a maker of nutritional gummies, soft chews and lozenges. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the year, includes all of the roughly 500 Bettera employees.