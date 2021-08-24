Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer is now FDA approved

By About the Writer
thegeorgeanne.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA fully approved the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, August 23rd. (FDA News Release here) Pfizer received emergency approval from the FDA in December 2020 for individuals 16 and older then was approved for individuals ages 12 to 15 in May 2021. The briefing explains that Pfizer received emergency approval because the FDA determined that the potential benefits outweighed potential risks of the vaccine amidst this public health emergency.

thegeorgeanne.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Move Closer#New York City#Fda News Release#The New York Times#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Healthcbs17

What impact has FDA approval had on North Carolina’s vaccine numbers?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The effect of FDA approval on North Carolina’s total of new COVID-19 vaccinations so far looks more like a plateau than a spike. After two weeks of declines, the number of new vaccinations across the state leveled off during the week that followed the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer study shows skin disease drug more effective than Regeneron rival

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc’s experimental drug to treat patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the main goals of improving symptoms in adult patients compared to a rival treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. The head-to-head study showed Pfizer’s abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Regeneron’s dupilumab in each evaluated efficacy measure in...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

CDC advisory panel says endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): A key advisory panel of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that it has unanimously endorsed the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 16 and older. "The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people 16...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Two top vaccine regulators to leave U.S. FDA

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators plan to leave the agency in the next several months, the FDA said on Tuesday. The FDA is “confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA OKs third dose for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have announced a plan to offer the US general public a third shot of either Pfizer/BioNTech’s or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines from 20 September. The switch from previous guidance comes after a rise in the highly transmissible Delta variant. The US is already administering a third dose to immunocompromised people, with Israel also rolling out a third dose. Many European countries plan to offer a third dose to vulnerable groups.
Public HealthSan Diego Channel

Key CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky formally endorsed a key vaccine panel's recommendation for full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 and up. Walensky's endorsement came after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously for the recommendation of...
Medical & Biotechgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA Grants First Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to gain full approval. The vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty. Comirnaty is indicated for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older; however, the vaccine remains available...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.

Comments / 1

Community Policy