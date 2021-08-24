Pfizer is now FDA approved
The FDA fully approved the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, August 23rd. (FDA News Release here) Pfizer received emergency approval from the FDA in December 2020 for individuals 16 and older then was approved for individuals ages 12 to 15 in May 2021. The briefing explains that Pfizer received emergency approval because the FDA determined that the potential benefits outweighed potential risks of the vaccine amidst this public health emergency.thegeorgeanne.com
