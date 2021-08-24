UPMC launches cancer drug discovery company
Pittsburgh-based UPMC has launched a drug discovery and development company focused on cancer treatments. Called Novasenta, the company’s work will concentrate on the tumor microenvironment — that is, the ecosystem inside the body that surrounds and interacts with the tumor — to develop immunotherapies. It will leverage a proprietary platform that can apply cell analyses, animal models and machine learning to help discover novel targets for drug development.medcitynews.com
