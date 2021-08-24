UPMC launches cancer drug discovery company

A devastating complication of cancer, cachexia is an important cause of disability and mortality for which, so far medical science does not have any approved treatment. Although cachexia can be caused by diverse medical conditions, usually it is associated with end-stage cancer that is known as cancer cachexia. Cachexia wastes both adipose tissue as well as skeletal muscle. Occurring in many conditions, it is common with many uncontrolled cancers. Some cancers, especially gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer, can cause profound cachexia where the affected patients may lose 10 to 20% of their body weight.