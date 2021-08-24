Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC launches cancer drug discovery company

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh-based UPMC has launched a drug discovery and development company focused on cancer treatments. Called Novasenta, the company’s work will concentrate on the tumor microenvironment — that is, the ecosystem inside the body that surrounds and interacts with the tumor — to develop immunotherapies. It will leverage a proprietary platform that can apply cell analyses, animal models and machine learning to help discover novel targets for drug development.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Cancer Research#Drugs#Drug Discovery#Novasenta#Upmc Enterprises#Allied Market Research#Janux Therapeutics#Trillium Therapeutics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryMedagadget.com

Epilepsy Drugs Market, Impact of COVID-19, By Drugs Category, Country, Companies, Forecast by 2027 – Renub Research

Globally, millions of people are affected by neurological disorders. In that, over 80% of the death takes place in the low and middle-income countries. Worldwide Epilepsy is the most common neurological disorder, affecting people of all ages. This disease is a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden and recurrent episodes of seizure. Patients who have epilepsy suffer from sudden behavioral changes, loss of consciousness and severe emotional distress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. Epilepsy is a common serious, and about 2.4 million new cases are diagnosed annually.
Union Leader

Blood pressure drugs may improve odds for colon cancer patients

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Drugs for Hypertension Linked to Lower Colorectal Cancer Mortality

Usage of drugs to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) was associated with better survival among people with colorectal cancer, according to study results published in Cancer Medicine. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosis in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 104,270 new cases of...
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Moderna creates twice as many antibodies as Pfizer, study shows

Moderna Inc.’s Covid vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in research directly comparing immune responses to the inoculations. A study of almost 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital system found antibody levels among individuals who hadn’t been...
IndustryMedCity News

With $60M in new funding, Genome Medical buys genetic counseling company

While patients have a growing number of options for genetic testing, they can still be difficult to navigate. Most consumer-facing tests are limited in the amount of health information they can provide, and results can sometimes be challenging to interpret. Genome Medical, a startup looking to make genetic testing available...
Cancerindustryglobalnews24.com

Cancer Cachexia Market to Grow at 4.9% CAGR during 2021-2029, Owing to Technological Advancement in the Treatment of Cancer Cachexia, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

A devastating complication of cancer, cachexia is an important cause of disability and mortality for which, so far medical science does not have any approved treatment. Although cachexia can be caused by diverse medical conditions, usually it is associated with end-stage cancer that is known as cancer cachexia. Cachexia wastes both adipose tissue as well as skeletal muscle. Occurring in many conditions, it is common with many uncontrolled cancers. Some cancers, especially gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer, can cause profound cachexia where the affected patients may lose 10 to 20% of their body weight.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to UCB’s Briviact for paediatric seizure treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indication for UCB’s Briviact (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution and injection for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month or above. With the latest approval, the intravenous (IV) dose of Briviact will be available for the first...
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to LP-184 for Malignant Gliomas

LP-184 is moving forward in the course of development and was granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the small molecule and next-generation alkylating agent, LP-184, for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other malignant gliomas, according to a press release from Lantern Pharma.1.
nextpittsburgh.com

UPMC Enterprises invests $20 million in startup changing the way we fight cancer

The future of cancer treatment is going to look very different from the present. Current approaches — such as chemotherapy treatments — could give way to strategies such as targeted immunotherapy that helps your body’s immune system to fight off cancer. UPMC, and the research team at the Hillman Cancer...
Benzinga

Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Orphan Drug Tag For Brain Cancer Indication

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Lantern Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: LTRN) LP-184 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other malignant gliomas. The news follows the recent announcement of the FDA granting LP-184 Orphan Drug tag for pancreatic cancer. LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation alkylating agent...
Canceronclive.com

Key Clinical Data in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

John C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University, Paolo Ghia, MD, Phd, Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Anna Schuh, MD, PhD, MRCP, FRCPath, Oxford University Hospital. An in-depth analysis of current therapeutic options in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. John C. Byrd, MD: For relapsed and refractory patients, many of the patients we’re...
CancerMedagadget.com

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market – The growing role of precision and personalized medicine for cancer treatment

Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Personalized Gene Therapy Treatments for Cancer Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
CancerMedscape News

NCCN Recommends Third COVID-19 Dose for Patients With Cancer

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Experts at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) have now issued an updated recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination in people with cancer. The panel calls for these patients to be among the highest priority group to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to receive the newly approved third dose of vaccine.
MedCity News

Healthcare automation company Olive launches venture studio

After raising more than $800 million to date, Olive is looking to help launch other startups. The company recently created an in-house venture studio, where it is already incubating two startups. The idea came from seeing “far too many great ideas be shot down without ever completing a pilot project,”...
West Lafayette, INInside Indiana Business

Purdue Researcher Battling Malaria with Cancer Drug

WEST LAFAYETTE - A professor of chemistry at Purdue University who is leading an international team of researchers says a cancer drug is also highly effective in treating malaria. Philip Low says in Phase 2 clinical trials, adding the drug Imatinib to standard malaria therapy clears all malaria parasites from 90% of patients within 48 hours and from 100% of patients within three days.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

ICR cancer drug NXP800 to enter Phase I trials

An investigational drug called NXP800, discovered at the Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit at London’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), is to enter Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. The Phase I study will begin later this year and is being funded by oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company...
thewestsidegazette.com

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy