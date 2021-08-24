Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit alleges the rules are "arbitrary and capricious," that mandates applying to kids are "unlawful," and that districts imposing the mandates must abide by new rules lawmakers approved this spring placing limits on public health orders.
