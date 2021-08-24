Cancel
Arlington County, VA

1043 N Monroe Street

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen House 8/28 from 11:30am-1:30pm and 8/29 from 3-5pm. Ideal location! Move-in ready. In the heart of it Virginia Square. A short walk to Ballston and Clarendon and walkable to Court House! It is walkable to so much. The Virginia Square Metro is a 5-minute walk away. The Metro bus stop is on the corner. Walk to grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, the library, Quincy Park (tennis, basketball, volleyball, picnic area, playground, soccer, baseball), George Mason University Law School and Business School, Clarendon, Ballston, and Court House. Recently updated charming row home. 2021 - freshly painted, new AC, updated kitchen, two full bathrooms updated, refinished hardwood floors, new flooring in bathrooms, kitchen and laundry room, new refrigerator, new washer, new dryer, new light fixtures. This is a commuters dream - walk, bike, bus, metro or drive to work. There is also room for a home office on the lower level. Live on the Orange Line. Convenient to DC, Amazon HQ2, Route 50, Route 66, and National Airport. Perfect to live in as your main home, rent out, or keep as a second home. Turnkey, easy living. Use your extra time for the activities you love to do most. Most activities are walkable from your new home - movies, art lessons, gyms, sports (basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, ice hockey, figure skating, ice skating, dance lessons, biking, swimming and more) and restaurant dining - the list goes on and on. Short walk to Washington Liberty High School, which has a swimming pool and a track. NO HOA and NO condo fees. Offers due at 9am on 8/31. Pre-inspections welcome.

