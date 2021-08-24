Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

7337 Atlee Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom Modern Farmhouse and outdoor oasis awaits. From the massive old growth trees in the beautifully landscaped yard to the rocking chair porch, new custom pea gravel patio, and multiple second story decks, this house has been reinvented with clean lines and attention to the tiniest of details. Throughout the house are high-efficiency windows, nearly new dual zone HVAC system with Smart thermostats, hand-worked solid wood floors, custom tile, dual-flush toilets, unique walls, and soaring ceilings. The large great room and two story foyer area flow together into the kitchen with specialty butcher block counter tops, a large center island, and a barn door entry to the pantry. Walk down the hall to the two hall closets, full bath, and two bedrooms, offices, craft rooms! The foyer and stairs have solid wood veneers matching the kitchen island. At the top of the stairs is a full bath with a fully tiled and glassed rain shower. A fourth room has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan as well. The Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area with huge viewing windows, a large private trex deck and a barn door leading to the spa-like bathroom. The heated tile floors of the oversize master bath lead to a glass shower and fully custom walk-in closet. A quiet oasis on the DC side of Warrenton, with easy access to major roads. Will not last!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Front Royal, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Remount Road 39D 15 Tax

$78,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWR2000764. 1.40 acre of land located on a state maintained route 522, between Warren and Rappahannock counties, with optimal view of the Shenandoah Valley. Land borders 3723 Remount Road, sign on property. In documents application for a 3 bedroom sewage disposal system. Your home would be close enough to town, while still having privacy and seclusion. This lot is minutes to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute a unit of the Smithsonian Institution located on a 3,200-acre campus located just outside the town of Front Royal, Virginia. There is an additional 1 acre lot available that borders this lot.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
Strasburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

493 Stonewall Street

This 3 level new construction townhouse is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty!! Open concept main level with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has upgrades galore including a large pantry and island. The large walk-out unfinished basement has a bathroom rough in and offers lots of storage. Upstairs are luxury baths and 3 large bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet!! Close to downtown Strasburg, restaurants and shopping. Home will be completed in October of 2021.
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2904 Grindon Avenue

Great Location! Spacious Duplex offering 3 floors of living space! Large room sizes, refinished hardwood flooring, covered front porch, eat-in kitchen and fenced back yard! 5 large bedrooms and 2 full baths! Walking distance to area stores and restaurants! Own for less than rent! Great Price For This Amount of Living Space!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12402 Greenspring Avenue

WOW, entering this expansive home you will be delighted with all that it has to offer. This home has been transformed and offers a Dream Kitchen that opens to a large family room, step outside onto the spacious deck and large private rear yard. This spectacular home sits on 1 acre of lush green landscaping and trees. As you descend to the above grade lower level, there is a expansive in-law, au-pair suite featuring a large kitchen, separate dining room, two bedrooms, one full and a half bath. Disabled accessible with private entrance and amazing 36x19 great room. Entertainer & hobby enthusiast delight! Separate 14x30 garage is great for whatever your special hobby is or to store your classic car. Updates include 30 yr shingle roof which was installed 12 yrs ago. New septic system installed in 2020. Seller will credit $4,000 allowance for carpet. Included in the home are all wall-mounted televisions.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2308 Gaylord Drive

MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bath home which features updated kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel dishwasher, new hot water heater; 3 year old furnace. Main level offers a bonus room, which can be used as a studio, bedroom or office. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining with a He/She shed that's been used for a home gym. Close to the Suitland Metro Station and community parks. Great home at a great price!
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1401 William Street

Don't miss out on the large end of group, brand new construction from ground up in a prime location in one of the highest peaks in Federal Hill. 1401 William has so many nice features and is inspired by Blue Print with high end design features, and energy efficient finishes. Some of the features include bump outs with exterior lighting! Over 2600 square feet!! One car garage with room for storage and space behind for a second car. Large alley behind house makes parking easy. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 powder rooms, and huge 3rd level entertaining area. House has hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Two master suites with huge walk-in closets. Three bedrooms on one level. 2nd floor true large laundry room. Closets and storage throughout the 2nd floor. Third level has large bonus room/recreation room or an additional family room. Huge wet bar with sink and wine fridge. Master Bathroom has multiple walk in closets and beautiful free standing soaking tub and shower with multiple shower heads. First level is very large with family room dining area leading into a gourmet kitchen that has both a kitchen Island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining on your multiple decks and views of the entire skyline from your roof top deck. Other Notable features include: High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Kitchen Aid appliances in kitchen, counter depth fridge, Samsung washer and dryer with steam dry, Kholer products in tubs/showers, Cabinetry is soft close, LED lights in 95% of the house, Garage door belt motor driven with two remotes, and a sprinkler system.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

344 Buckeye Circle

Move in December2021! The Augusta Model features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets (Espresso Cabinets), Arctic White Quartz Countertop, Hardwood floors throughout main level except bedrooms and bathrooms. Select homes will offer hardwood in the Master Bedroom. Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Oak Staircase.Level 2 Upgraded tile in Master Bath, Lower Level Bedroom3 with Full Bath, Finished Recreation Room, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More! The rear of the Augusta Model backs to a tranquil & serene forest conservation.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 Ridge Avenue

Located in the heart of Towson, close to parks, restaurants, Towson University and the mall. This spacious well cared for 3 bed 1.5 bath brick townhome with an updated kitchen, finished basement, and beautiful hardwood floors, is a total gem! Excellent for entertaining or relaxing, this home is complete with a spacious deck and 3 finished levels! The 2 car parking pad in the rear plus ample street parking is convient for when guests are over. Don't let this one slip away!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13339 Harfeld Lane

Well maintained one story home in a rural setting. 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bath ! Several new appliances and new flooring in foyer, hallway,kitchen,and laundry area. Great view from back deck. Huge master bath with closet and separate sink vanity and vanity. 40 min to Bay Bridge. Listing...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6202 Thornwood Drive

This is it! Terrific split foyer on a no-thru street has been prepped and polished for its new owner. An extra spacious, well manicured corner lot sets the backdrop for this great home. Inside, the whole home is light and bright. Even the foyer gives you a well lit "welcome home." The practical floor plan means spacious bedroom sizes for everyone. The master enjoys an attached bath and a generous closet. A more formal living and dining area on the upper level is complimented by a casual living space on the lower level. There's space for everyone to work, play, gather or spend a cozy day on the couch in front of the fire. On the exterior, there's space to stretch out and entertain. Open up the french doors from the dining room to the Trex deck and the main instantly expands to accommodate any gathering. With two access points (one from the kitchen and french doors from the dining area) the main level is practical and convenient. A perfect home for daily routines or entertaining! Schedule a time to visit today ! OPEN SUN, 9/5 2-4.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Justice Way

Tucked away and off the beaten path!!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod nestled on peaceful and private 1.75 acre lot, located in the North East/Elk Neck School District with close proximity to Elk Neck State Park, Rt. 40 and I-95. Enter into a sizable living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and a striking custom accent wall. Located adjacent to the living area is an updated eat-in kitchen which features ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, double sink and attractive wainscoting. Completing the main level are 2 bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring , and a recently updated full bath. Access your spacious deck through a door in the kitchen where your outdoor living, entertaining and relaxation will continue. Sprawling and secluded, the backyard borders the State Forest and includes an above ground pool with plenty of room for children and pets to run and play. Upper level highlights include 2 roomy bedrooms and a second full bath. Additional property features include a full basement with walk-out and a cozy woodstove (waiting for your idea's!), as well as a new HVAC system which was added in 2019. If you are searching for a welcoming, affordable home in a peaceful and friendly community, your search is over...206 Justice Way...Welcome Home!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6811 Avalon Isle Way

Please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, shoe covers, or removal of shoes. 3 Level townhouse with a huge eat in kitchen. 2 spacious master bedrooms on the upper level with 2 Bathroom. In the main level there is a 3rd bedroom/office, 1/2 Bathroom, a big family room, laundry room and fully fenced backyard. Two Designated Parking Spaces Are Located Directly In Front Of Your Home With community pool and tennis courts only a short walk away, Conveniently Located To Interstate 66, Commuter Parking Lot, Hospital, Parks, and Historic Haymarket. Start showings on Monday 8-30-2021. Showing time 10:00am to 6:30pm.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Little Walnut Way

Seeing is believing! Impeccable Preddy Creek home in move in condition, on a spectacular cul de sac lot. Full length front porch and large rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Highlights include numerous ceiling fans, two zone heating and cooling, (newer systems), newer hot water heater, gas logs in the living room. Sunny, open floor plan with large dining and living room, eat in kitchen. Main floor laundry, large kitchen pantry; generous upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths; large master suite with walk in closets . Plenty of storage space, including backyard shed; Preddy Creek is an established Greene County neighborhood, with state maintained roads, no HOA dues; close to Route 29, points north and south, NGIC/DIA, the Research Park, shopping and necessities; and don't forget the area breweries, wineries, hiking, Shenandoah National Park. Be sure to "visit" the property through the 360 online tour!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

332 Almond Drive

Absolutely STUNNING end unit townhome located in the premiere neighborhood of Embrey Mill on a one of a kind lot. Single family feel with the beautiful views and professional landscape. This home speaks MODEL. They did not forgo a single upgrade. A sun catchers delight with extra long windows. A chefs dream with a gourmet kitchen to include double oven and extra large island with additional shelves. Get away from it all and watch movies in the cozy loft. The outside is just as beautiful with fenced in yard and is perfect for entertaining. Too much to list. Must seeHardwood on all three levels. Professional photos coming 9/2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy