7337 Atlee Road
Custom Modern Farmhouse and outdoor oasis awaits. From the massive old growth trees in the beautifully landscaped yard to the rocking chair porch, new custom pea gravel patio, and multiple second story decks, this house has been reinvented with clean lines and attention to the tiniest of details. Throughout the house are high-efficiency windows, nearly new dual zone HVAC system with Smart thermostats, hand-worked solid wood floors, custom tile, dual-flush toilets, unique walls, and soaring ceilings. The large great room and two story foyer area flow together into the kitchen with specialty butcher block counter tops, a large center island, and a barn door entry to the pantry. Walk down the hall to the two hall closets, full bath, and two bedrooms, offices, craft rooms! The foyer and stairs have solid wood veneers matching the kitchen island. At the top of the stairs is a full bath with a fully tiled and glassed rain shower. A fourth room has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan as well. The Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area with huge viewing windows, a large private trex deck and a barn door leading to the spa-like bathroom. The heated tile floors of the oversize master bath lead to a glass shower and fully custom walk-in closet. A quiet oasis on the DC side of Warrenton, with easy access to major roads. Will not last!!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0