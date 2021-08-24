Cancel
Waterville, MN

Fall Sports Preview: Even with new cast, WEM volleyball hoping to write similar title-worthy story

By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing seven seniors — three of which were named first-team all-state — typically means a rebuilding year is in the works. While the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team isn’t starting 2021 at the same heights it ended 2020, when it knocked off defending Class A champions Minneota to finish the abbreviated season undefeated, the Buccaneers still move up to Class AA and start the campaign as the No. 7-ranked team in their new surroundings.

#Wem#Wem Volleyball
