1809 Hanover Pike
Single family home on .53 acres that is zoned residential/commercial. Home has 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath and laundry room on main level. Wood stove in Living area. House does have a new architectural roof. 24 x 60Detached garage with loft, that can be used as a work shop or a garage. Property will most likely not go FHA, VA or USDA. This property has commercial potential which is on a corner lot on Hanover Pike. Potentially bring your business to a very busy road.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
