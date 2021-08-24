Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

1809 Hanover Pike

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle family home on .53 acres that is zoned residential/commercial. Home has 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath and laundry room on main level. Wood stove in Living area. House does have a new architectural roof. 24 x 60Detached garage with loft, that can be used as a work shop or a garage. Property will most likely not go FHA, VA or USDA. This property has commercial potential which is on a corner lot on Hanover Pike. Potentially bring your business to a very busy road.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Fha#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Whitewater, WILake Geneva Regional News

5 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $725,000

Gorgeous Remodeled Log Home Situated Amongst The Pines On Almost 5 Acres. Enjoy The Views Of The Woods & Pond From Your Deck. New Features: Foam Insulated Walls, Wood Flooring Through Out, Bathrooms w/Tile Walk In Showers, 1,776 sq ft Addition w/Additional Furnace & A/C. Quartz Counter Tops, Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Farm Sink, Built in Microwave, Soft Close Cabinets, Frigidaire Appliances, Laundry Room, Washer, Dryer, Sink, Lighting Through Out, Roof & Deck. Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace For Cold Winter Nights. Second Garage or Shop. Play House For Kids & Shed. Enjoy The Up North Setting Only A Couple Hours From The City. Plenty of Room To Entertain Extended Family & Guests. Just a Short Distance to Town w/the Convenience of Cable & Internet. Peace & Tranquility Await You!
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gorgeous Harder Hall pool home

This home is located at 300 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $409,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. It’s a hard to find, Harder Hall pool home. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping with concrete curb, two-car garage plus golf cart entrance, a beautiful vinyl fence with lights and no neighbors to the right for extra privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home feels practically brand new and you’ll want to move right in. It’s bright, inviting and there’s no wasted space here. All of the 2,355 living square footage has been wisely distributed in every single room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Billau Place , Homesite 106

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! The Litchfield II is a beautiful two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage located at the McCauley Crossing Towns Community. This home's first level features an open layout that includes both the living room and kitchen area! The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry closet. The owner's bedroom is a spacious oasis with walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bathroom! McCauley Crossing is located just minutes from I-81, midway between Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. McCauley Crossing offers the best of both worlds with easy access to commuter routes to Maryland, Virginia or Washington along with a small town feel and wonderful mountain views.
Stafford County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 Doyle Pl.

Mid Stafford County, a couple of miles from Stafford I-95 Exit and the Brooke Rd. VRE for $190K...What??!!! It's really an AWESOME location and NO HOA! It does need some love but it's got a lot of promise for someone that's handy. You do need the skills or someone that has the skills. The owner is having some health issues (pain related) so please give some grace as you see the pictures/visit the home and excuse the "not pristine" pictures that one might expect to see. There may be "stuff" around, but the home smells good, no pets so no odors there, I don't pick up any mold. Some sunshine, a good cleaning, some fresh paint and a little handy work inside and a green thumb to that beautiful yard... it could be really nice.
Front Royal, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Remount Road 39D 15 Tax

$78,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWR2000764. 1.40 acre of land located on a state maintained route 522, between Warren and Rappahannock counties, with optimal view of the Shenandoah Valley. Land borders 3723 Remount Road, sign on property. In documents application for a 3 bedroom sewage disposal system. Your home would be close enough to town, while still having privacy and seclusion. This lot is minutes to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute a unit of the Smithsonian Institution located on a 3,200-acre campus located just outside the town of Front Royal, Virginia. There is an additional 1 acre lot available that borders this lot.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
Strasburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

493 Stonewall Street

This 3 level new construction townhouse is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty!! Open concept main level with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has upgrades galore including a large pantry and island. The large walk-out unfinished basement has a bathroom rough in and offers lots of storage. Upstairs are luxury baths and 3 large bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet!! Close to downtown Strasburg, restaurants and shopping. Home will be completed in October of 2021.
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Tidewater Cov

Great lot in The Point in Ocean Pines! Nice, quiet and family friendly community with many amenities available. Just a short distance to Ocean City, Assateague Island and America's Coolest Small town Berlin! Everyday essentials and many options for dining and entertainment without leaving the neighborhood! Bring your own builder! Drive by and take a look today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

344 Buckeye Circle

Move in December2021! The Augusta Model features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets (Espresso Cabinets), Arctic White Quartz Countertop, Hardwood floors throughout main level except bedrooms and bathrooms. Select homes will offer hardwood in the Master Bedroom. Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Oak Staircase.Level 2 Upgraded tile in Master Bath, Lower Level Bedroom3 with Full Bath, Finished Recreation Room, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More! The rear of the Augusta Model backs to a tranquil & serene forest conservation.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1401 William Street

Don't miss out on the large end of group, brand new construction from ground up in a prime location in one of the highest peaks in Federal Hill. 1401 William has so many nice features and is inspired by Blue Print with high end design features, and energy efficient finishes. Some of the features include bump outs with exterior lighting! Over 2600 square feet!! One car garage with room for storage and space behind for a second car. Large alley behind house makes parking easy. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 powder rooms, and huge 3rd level entertaining area. House has hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Two master suites with huge walk-in closets. Three bedrooms on one level. 2nd floor true large laundry room. Closets and storage throughout the 2nd floor. Third level has large bonus room/recreation room or an additional family room. Huge wet bar with sink and wine fridge. Master Bathroom has multiple walk in closets and beautiful free standing soaking tub and shower with multiple shower heads. First level is very large with family room dining area leading into a gourmet kitchen that has both a kitchen Island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining on your multiple decks and views of the entire skyline from your roof top deck. Other Notable features include: High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Kitchen Aid appliances in kitchen, counter depth fridge, Samsung washer and dryer with steam dry, Kholer products in tubs/showers, Cabinetry is soft close, LED lights in 95% of the house, Garage door belt motor driven with two remotes, and a sprinkler system.
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2308 Gaylord Drive

MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bath home which features updated kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel dishwasher, new hot water heater; 3 year old furnace. Main level offers a bonus room, which can be used as a studio, bedroom or office. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining with a He/She shed that's been used for a home gym. Close to the Suitland Metro Station and community parks. Great home at a great price!
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 Ridge Avenue

Located in the heart of Towson, close to parks, restaurants, Towson University and the mall. This spacious well cared for 3 bed 1.5 bath brick townhome with an updated kitchen, finished basement, and beautiful hardwood floors, is a total gem! Excellent for entertaining or relaxing, this home is complete with a spacious deck and 3 finished levels! The 2 car parking pad in the rear plus ample street parking is convient for when guests are over. Don't let this one slip away!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12402 Greenspring Avenue

WOW, entering this expansive home you will be delighted with all that it has to offer. This home has been transformed and offers a Dream Kitchen that opens to a large family room, step outside onto the spacious deck and large private rear yard. This spectacular home sits on 1 acre of lush green landscaping and trees. As you descend to the above grade lower level, there is a expansive in-law, au-pair suite featuring a large kitchen, separate dining room, two bedrooms, one full and a half bath. Disabled accessible with private entrance and amazing 36x19 great room. Entertainer & hobby enthusiast delight! Separate 14x30 garage is great for whatever your special hobby is or to store your classic car. Updates include 30 yr shingle roof which was installed 12 yrs ago. New septic system installed in 2020. Seller will credit $4,000 allowance for carpet. Included in the home are all wall-mounted televisions.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

904 Kestrel Court

Piney Orchard Stunning 3-Level brick front townhouse in Piney orchard! 3 fully finished levels. 2 car garage townhome with 2 car driveway! Huge kitchen w/breakfast area. Possible 4th bedroom/Den/office on the main level. Master bedroom with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Hardwood floors! Rare 2-car Garage with off street parking and parking lot. Large deck off kitchen area. Community offers walking/nature trails, tot lots, Community center, fitness room, indoor & 3 outdoor pools with a hot tub, local shopping and much more!! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & major traffic routes. Close to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis. Enjoy your beautiful Master suite & luxurious Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub! Home also includes an active 1 year warranty! Main floor bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Master has a huge walk-in closet!

Comments / 0

Community Policy