Beyoncé returned to Instagram and gave her fans a generous look at not just her style but her four-year-old daughter Rumi Carter's, too. Bey shared a carousel featuring her and Rumi walking to a helicopter. Rumi wore a bold floral dress while Beyoncé paired an an Area orange top with an Anima Iris magenta mini skirt and Schiaparelli dangle earrings. Beyoncé's Instagram was captionless, of course, as Bey's outfit of the day posts typically are. The singer was styled by KJ Moody.