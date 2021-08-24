Wonderful two-level bungalow style home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level is waiting for it's new owner to make it their own! This home's main level offers family room, den, and dining area with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, two bedrooms with large closet space, 2 main level full bathrooms with handicapped accessible grab bars and sit in spa tub, back mudroom with pantry, ample closet space, & washer and dryer, and to complete the main level, a wonderful enclosed back porch. The upper level adorns gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and is the home to the third bedroom, large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, a bonus/sitting room, and an area that would be perfect for a small study area. The exterior features a ramp leading into the home from the detached one-car garage. the garage offers an additional covered parking pad and gravel driveway from alley access. Improvements to the home are: HVAC (2018), Front part of the roof (2016), Gas Furnace (2017), and the crawlspace was upgraded & improved with vapor barrier and sump pump (2016). Nestled minutes from the beautiful Alum Spring's Park, The Virginia Central Railway walking and biking trails, as well as shopping and dining in Downtown Fredericksburg and Central Park, 123 Hill Street is a prime location. Additionally, with the home's location less than 3 miles from Downtown Fredericksburg, AMTRAK/VRE Station and I95, and less than a mile to RT 1, it is a commuter's dream!