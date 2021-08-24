6136 Twin Point Cove Road

Mid Stafford County, a couple of miles from Stafford I-95 Exit and the Brooke Rd. VRE for $190K...What??!!! It's really an AWESOME location and NO HOA! It does need some love but it's got a lot of promise for someone that's handy. You do need the skills or someone that has the skills. The owner is having some health issues (pain related) so please give some grace as you see the pictures/visit the home and excuse the "not pristine" pictures that one might expect to see. There may be "stuff" around, but the home smells good, no pets so no odors there, I don't pick up any mold. Some sunshine, a good cleaning, some fresh paint and a little handy work inside and a green thumb to that beautiful yard... it could be really nice.