6136 Twin Point Cove Road
Ready for amazing sunsets?? Enjoy crabbing and fishing from your private pier! Plenty of room to have an exciting boat life as well!! This Choptank River Waterfront offers newer bulkhead, T shaped pier and newer septic system! There is a new metal building 30X22 and another 11X24 garage for space for a workshop or storage for all the toys you might have living on the water! The inside has been renovated in the past 4 years, new flooring, new open concept kitchen and living area! Beautiful granite with a breakfast bar! Every room has the most amazing water views! Basement is large and relaxing with a fireplace for those cold nights. It offers 2 bed rooms and a full bath as well! You need to see the balcony that runs the full length of the house and the lower screened in porch!! Enjoy the outdoor shower and spacious backyard with firepit for evening relaxation! Home includes Generator and Solar panels are leased and are are a big savings!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0