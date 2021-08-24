Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

6136 Twin Point Cove Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for amazing sunsets?? Enjoy crabbing and fishing from your private pier! Plenty of room to have an exciting boat life as well!! This Choptank River Waterfront offers newer bulkhead, T shaped pier and newer septic system! There is a new metal building 30X22 and another 11X24 garage for space for a workshop or storage for all the toys you might have living on the water! The inside has been renovated in the past 4 years, new flooring, new open concept kitchen and living area! Beautiful granite with a breakfast bar! Every room has the most amazing water views! Basement is large and relaxing with a fireplace for those cold nights. It offers 2 bed rooms and a full bath as well! You need to see the balcony that runs the full length of the house and the lower screened in porch!! Enjoy the outdoor shower and spacious backyard with firepit for evening relaxation! Home includes Generator and Solar panels are leased and are are a big savings!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#The Toys#The Balcony#Flooring#Metal#Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Billau Place , Homesite 106

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! The Litchfield II is a beautiful two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage located at the McCauley Crossing Towns Community. This home's first level features an open layout that includes both the living room and kitchen area! The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry closet. The owner's bedroom is a spacious oasis with walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bathroom! McCauley Crossing is located just minutes from I-81, midway between Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. McCauley Crossing offers the best of both worlds with easy access to commuter routes to Maryland, Virginia or Washington along with a small town feel and wonderful mountain views.
Stafford County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 Doyle Pl.

Mid Stafford County, a couple of miles from Stafford I-95 Exit and the Brooke Rd. VRE for $190K...What??!!! It's really an AWESOME location and NO HOA! It does need some love but it's got a lot of promise for someone that's handy. You do need the skills or someone that has the skills. The owner is having some health issues (pain related) so please give some grace as you see the pictures/visit the home and excuse the "not pristine" pictures that one might expect to see. There may be "stuff" around, but the home smells good, no pets so no odors there, I don't pick up any mold. Some sunshine, a good cleaning, some fresh paint and a little handy work inside and a green thumb to that beautiful yard... it could be really nice.
Front Royal, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Remount Road 39D 15 Tax

$78,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWR2000764. 1.40 acre of land located on a state maintained route 522, between Warren and Rappahannock counties, with optimal view of the Shenandoah Valley. Land borders 3723 Remount Road, sign on property. In documents application for a 3 bedroom sewage disposal system. Your home would be close enough to town, while still having privacy and seclusion. This lot is minutes to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute a unit of the Smithsonian Institution located on a 3,200-acre campus located just outside the town of Front Royal, Virginia. There is an additional 1 acre lot available that borders this lot.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
Strasburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

493 Stonewall Street

This 3 level new construction townhouse is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty!! Open concept main level with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has upgrades galore including a large pantry and island. The large walk-out unfinished basement has a bathroom rough in and offers lots of storage. Upstairs are luxury baths and 3 large bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet!! Close to downtown Strasburg, restaurants and shopping. Home will be completed in October of 2021.
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12402 Greenspring Avenue

WOW, entering this expansive home you will be delighted with all that it has to offer. This home has been transformed and offers a Dream Kitchen that opens to a large family room, step outside onto the spacious deck and large private rear yard. This spectacular home sits on 1 acre of lush green landscaping and trees. As you descend to the above grade lower level, there is a expansive in-law, au-pair suite featuring a large kitchen, separate dining room, two bedrooms, one full and a half bath. Disabled accessible with private entrance and amazing 36x19 great room. Entertainer & hobby enthusiast delight! Separate 14x30 garage is great for whatever your special hobby is or to store your classic car. Updates include 30 yr shingle roof which was installed 12 yrs ago. New septic system installed in 2020. Seller will credit $4,000 allowance for carpet. Included in the home are all wall-mounted televisions.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2308 Gaylord Drive

MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bath home which features updated kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel dishwasher, new hot water heater; 3 year old furnace. Main level offers a bonus room, which can be used as a studio, bedroom or office. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining with a He/She shed that's been used for a home gym. Close to the Suitland Metro Station and community parks. Great home at a great price!
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 Ridge Avenue

Located in the heart of Towson, close to parks, restaurants, Towson University and the mall. This spacious well cared for 3 bed 1.5 bath brick townhome with an updated kitchen, finished basement, and beautiful hardwood floors, is a total gem! Excellent for entertaining or relaxing, this home is complete with a spacious deck and 3 finished levels! The 2 car parking pad in the rear plus ample street parking is convient for when guests are over. Don't let this one slip away!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

515 Baylor Road

Here's an opportunity you should not pass up. This is a great investment opportunity to make improvements and make a great profit. Single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with toilet and lower level basement area. So much potential and equity opportunity. Come by and take a look or call for more details. Offers deadline will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 5pm.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

904 Kestrel Court

Piney Orchard Stunning 3-Level brick front townhouse in Piney orchard! 3 fully finished levels. 2 car garage townhome with 2 car driveway! Huge kitchen w/breakfast area. Possible 4th bedroom/Den/office on the main level. Master bedroom with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Hardwood floors! Rare 2-car Garage with off street parking and parking lot. Large deck off kitchen area. Community offers walking/nature trails, tot lots, Community center, fitness room, indoor & 3 outdoor pools with a hot tub, local shopping and much more!! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & major traffic routes. Close to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis. Enjoy your beautiful Master suite & luxurious Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub! Home also includes an active 1 year warranty! Main floor bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Master has a huge walk-in closet!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Little Walnut Way

Seeing is believing! Impeccable Preddy Creek home in move in condition, on a spectacular cul de sac lot. Full length front porch and large rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Highlights include numerous ceiling fans, two zone heating and cooling, (newer systems), newer hot water heater, gas logs in the living room. Sunny, open floor plan with large dining and living room, eat in kitchen. Main floor laundry, large kitchen pantry; generous upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths; large master suite with walk in closets . Plenty of storage space, including backyard shed; Preddy Creek is an established Greene County neighborhood, with state maintained roads, no HOA dues; close to Route 29, points north and south, NGIC/DIA, the Research Park, shopping and necessities; and don't forget the area breweries, wineries, hiking, Shenandoah National Park. Be sure to "visit" the property through the 360 online tour!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2410 20TH Street NE

Recent renovation of this lovely detached home with tons of square footage! Open floor plan with Living / Dining / office combo on main level. The upper level has 3 nicely-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Another level up boasts a great room with skylights and a plethora of storage areas. The large finished basement with separate entrance has a bedroom and 2 large living areas, along with another full bath. TONS of outdoor space that includes a covered porch and also a large deck. 1.2 miles to Rhode Island - Brentwood metro or 1.7 miles to the Brookland - Catholic University Metro. Sellers have plans to give to new buyer for landscaping and pool possibility worth 8K. Plans changed and they have to move. Ask about the double lot adjacent to property.Major redevelopment close by (Brookland Manor). Short walk to Langdon Park and Rhode Island Main Street. Ivy City close-by (1.2 miles) for restaurants, breweries and star restaurants. Finished lower level with separate entrance.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6202 Thornwood Drive

This is it! Terrific split foyer on a no-thru street has been prepped and polished for its new owner. An extra spacious, well manicured corner lot sets the backdrop for this great home. Inside, the whole home is light and bright. Even the foyer gives you a well lit "welcome home." The practical floor plan means spacious bedroom sizes for everyone. The master enjoys an attached bath and a generous closet. A more formal living and dining area on the upper level is complimented by a casual living space on the lower level. There's space for everyone to work, play, gather or spend a cozy day on the couch in front of the fire. On the exterior, there's space to stretch out and entertain. Open up the french doors from the dining room to the Trex deck and the main instantly expands to accommodate any gathering. With two access points (one from the kitchen and french doors from the dining area) the main level is practical and convenient. A perfect home for daily routines or entertaining! Schedule a time to visit today ! OPEN SUN, 9/5 2-4.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

332 Almond Drive

Absolutely STUNNING end unit townhome located in the premiere neighborhood of Embrey Mill on a one of a kind lot. Single family feel with the beautiful views and professional landscape. This home speaks MODEL. They did not forgo a single upgrade. A sun catchers delight with extra long windows. A chefs dream with a gourmet kitchen to include double oven and extra large island with additional shelves. Get away from it all and watch movies in the cozy loft. The outside is just as beautiful with fenced in yard and is perfect for entertaining. Too much to list. Must seeHardwood on all three levels. Professional photos coming 9/2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy