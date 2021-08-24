Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Daily News: Michael Kors’ New CEO, Ariana Grande’s Forthcoming Beauty Line?! Tommy Dorfman Sparkles, Olivia Rodrigo’s Tribute, And More!

By Julia Oakes
fashionweekdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapri Holdings Limited announced today that Joshua Schulman will be appointed chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will become Executive Chairman. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously president and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his time at Coach, Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as president of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017. He has also held executive roles at Jimmy Choo, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Capri Holdings#Daily News#Idol#Tapestry Inc#Coach#Neiman Marcus Group#Instyle#Prada#Cond Nast Traveller#Vogue#Cnt#French#Blazers For Trailblazers#Ba Sh#Chlo#Emna#The International Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Elevates a Halter Top and Leather Shorts With These Crystal-Covered Mules

Mary J. Blige makes a bold statement in her latest look. The “Just Fine” singer posted a photo of her dazzling outfit on Instagram Saturday. For the ensemble, Blige is donning a halter top that features crystals and other embellishments displayed on the front of the shirt, and she paired this look with black leather shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) When it came down to the shoes, Blige sported a pair of crystal-embellished mules from Alexander Wang. The shoe features an upper that’s covered in crystals on a sharp stiletto heel. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Looks Ethereal in a Sheer Catsuit & Golden Gladiator Sandals to Address the ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B are here to finally address the rumors — but it’s not what you may think. The singer and rapper released their anticipated duet “Rumors” last night along with an accompanying music video, getting fans all riled up. For the video, as teased on both musician’s Instagrams, the duo took a bold yet ethereal approach to ancient Grecian style. Lizzo’s own look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays. Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first...
Posted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Mixes Edgy & Sweet Style In a Gingham Dress & Knee-High Combat Boots

Bella Hadid helped Dua Lipa celebrate her 26th birthday with glitz and glamour. The model joined the “Don’t Start Now” singer for an eventful birthday weekend complete with dinners, parties and more. On one occasion, Hadid herself broke out a chic red and white checkered dress for a twist on a classic picnic table print. In her signature fashion, Hadid balanced out the sweeter appeal of her dress with a grungy choice of footwear: knee-high combat boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends,...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Normani Masters the Catsuit Trend in a Sheer Cheetah Leotard & Velvet Pumps

Normani made sure to pack her wild style for her time abroad with Dolce & Gabbana. Attending another event for the brand this evening in Venice, Italy, the “Wild Side” singer stunned upon arrival in a sheer catsuit; the animal printed design came adorned with a black velvet skirt and a coordinating headscarf to tout. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. When it came...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Tommy Dorfman to Star in New Balmain TV Series

Is this the new frontier in fashion product placement? A new series developed by Balmain could certainly signal such change. The Parisian label announced today it has partnered with UK network Channel to create a new short form drama series, which is being billed as the first time a fashion house has partnered with a major TV broadcaster.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Saweetie Reigns in a Dolce & Gabbana Gown and Jeweled Ankle-Strap Stilettos

Saweetie is a true ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and knows how to represent the iconic brand with a dignified ensemble. The “Best Friend” singer arrived at the Piazza San Marco in Venice for the fashion house’s star-studded event wearing a holographic silver skirt with an A-line silhouette and fitted sleeveless black top. The skirt features a cinched waist with a jeweled front bow. She paired the outfit with embellished long fitted gloves and a silver beret featuring crystals for a stately appearance. While Saweetie is always taking fashion risks and wearing daring catsuits and other duds, the singer likes to elevate...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Tommy Dorfman Reflects on the Power of Makeup: ‘It Can Be an Amazing Tool for Affirmation’

Tommy Dorfman, who came out as transgender in July, doesn’t underestimate the power of makeup. “Makeup is a powerful way to transform everything from your bone structure to how your viewed in the world to your own aesthetic,” the 29-year-old actress told InStyle in a Tuesday, August 24, interview. “It can be an amazing tool for affirmation and I think a lot of the makeup techniques that trans women developed to hyper feminize their faces have been appropriated by certain cis influencers, celebrities and makeup artists.”
MakeupHypebae

Ariana Grande's Makeup Line, r.e.m. Beauty, Is Arriving Soon

Shortly after dropping her “God is a Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande is diving deeper into the world of cosmetics with her very own brand, r.e.m. Beauty. Although Grande hasn’t actually confirmed that the new line is her very own, numerous hints suggest that she may be joining the footsteps of beauty gurus like Kylie Jenner and Halsey.
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Diddy’s Girls! The Combs Sisters Made Their Couture Runway Debut at Alta Moda

This weekend, the stars converged on Venice to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. With a guest list that read like a Hollywood who’s who, a special performance from Jennifer Hudson, and outfits delivered by gondola, the event was an extravaganza. Naturally, Sean Combs was right in the middle of the action. The hip hop icon’s love of fashion is well documented, but he was in the audience this season for a special reason: the runway debuts of his daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and 15-year old Chance.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tommy Dorfman Says She’s “Genuinely Happy” and “Never Felt Better” Since Her Reintroduction as a Woman

Tommy Dorfman says she’s “never felt better in my life” after making her transition and has even received support from her conservative hometown community, following years of grappling with her mental health. In a new interview for InStyle magazine — which took place just a week after Dorfman’s Time magazine interview — the actress shared that she had begun taking hormones as part of her transition and it had radically changed how she felt. The experience, which she describes as “wild,” also followed years of being depressed and suicidal, as well as managing various addictions. “There are so many ways you can do it,”...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Leni Klum, Diddy’s twins, kids of celebs shine at Dolce & Gabbana show

These celebrity kids did not come to play at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Venice. Serving up serious style in haute couture crafted by the famed Italian fashion house, the children of Hollywood hotshots Heidi Klum, Christian Bale, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Monica Bellucci strutted their stuff on the catwalk near the servizio pier alongside the Doge’s Palace in St. Mark’s Square Sunday.
MusicPosted by
WWD

A Breakdown of Olivia Rodrigo’s Music Video Looks

Click here to read the full article. From girl-next-door to punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo has become an emblem for the resurgence of ’90s and Y2K trends. On Monday, Rodrigo released her latest music video for her hit song “Brutal,” from her debut album, “Sour.” The clip features the singer wearing hairstyles and outfits as an ode to youth culture in the early 2000s, especially teen angst.More from WWDArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and StoresBehind the Scenes Photos from the 2022 Pirelli CalendarStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the Photos Like her other videos, Rodrigo has paid tribute...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Rita Ora Tackles Summer’s Edgiest Trends in a Mesh-Paneled Catsuit & Knee-High Boots

Rita Ora broke out one of this season’s boldest trends to celebrate her beau Taika Waititi’s birthday this week. Attending a dinner party alongside Ashley Benson, Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Stewart and more, the “Phoenix” singer herself had to go bold for the event on Wednesday. Her outfit highlighted a mesh-paneled catsuit complete with a bustier bodice and sheer fabric across the entirety of the piece. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy