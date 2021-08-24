Daily News: Michael Kors’ New CEO, Ariana Grande’s Forthcoming Beauty Line?! Tommy Dorfman Sparkles, Olivia Rodrigo’s Tribute, And More!

Tommy Dorfman says she’s “never felt better in my life” after making her transition and has even received support from her conservative hometown community, following years of grappling with her mental health. In a new interview for InStyle magazine — which took place just a week after Dorfman’s Time magazine interview — the actress shared that she had begun taking hormones as part of her transition and it had radically changed how she felt. The experience, which she describes as “wild,” also followed years of being depressed and suicidal, as well as managing various addictions. “There are so many ways you can do it,”...