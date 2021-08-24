Daily News: Michael Kors’ New CEO, Ariana Grande’s Forthcoming Beauty Line?! Tommy Dorfman Sparkles, Olivia Rodrigo’s Tribute, And More!
Capri Holdings Limited announced today that Joshua Schulman will be appointed chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will become Executive Chairman. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously president and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his time at Coach, Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as president of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017. He has also held executive roles at Jimmy Choo, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.fashionweekdaily.com
