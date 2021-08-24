Cancel
Real Estate

431 Walker Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing Chesapeake Bay Waterfront! Offering a 7.8 acre portion of waterfont land and a chance to relax on the sandy beach while watching amazing sunsets across the open waters with stunning views of the Bay Bridge and gorgeous sunrises ascending from the fields. Over 5 acres of tidal estuaries support a wildlife habitat perfect for fishing, hunting, kayaking and more. The farm fields have not had chemicals used in over 20 years making the soil ideal for a vineyard, organic farming, horses, and more. Kent Island is a sought-after destination on Maryland's Eastern shore offering quiet peaceful living in a water-oriented community with great schools. The property is located minutes from the Bay Bridge providing an easy commute; 40 miles to DC (Reagan National Airport) or Baltimore (BWI Airport) and just 20 minutes to Annapolis. Existing home on the property needs a major renovation, value is in the land. A custom home builder is available to design your new Dream Home. Also, there is an additional 40 acres of inland agricultural land that is available for a separate sale.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

