4106 Hazelwood Court
Gorgeous 3 level townhome in the most preferred Ridge Top Terrace neighborhood. 2-Story Foyer, 9' Ceilings, 42" Upgraded Maple Cabinets. Renovated kitchen with new countertops, sink, and new faucets. Fully renovated main level powder room. Remodeled upper-level bathrooms with fresh paint throughout the home. New wooden stairs at the entrance. New bathroom in the lower level. Close to Rt 66, Fair Oaks Mall & Vienna Metro. Jogging Trails Throughout Community. Close proximity to Fairfax corner, restaurants, movie theaters, and More!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0