MLS

4106 Hazelwood Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 3 level townhome in the most preferred Ridge Top Terrace neighborhood. 2-Story Foyer, 9' Ceilings, 42" Upgraded Maple Cabinets. Renovated kitchen with new countertops, sink, and new faucets. Fully renovated main level powder room. Remodeled upper-level bathrooms with fresh paint throughout the home. New wooden stairs at the entrance. New bathroom in the lower level. Close to Rt 66, Fair Oaks Mall & Vienna Metro. Jogging Trails Throughout Community. Close proximity to Fairfax corner, restaurants, movie theaters, and More!

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Billau Place , Homesite 106

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! The Litchfield II is a beautiful two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage located at the McCauley Crossing Towns Community. This home's first level features an open layout that includes both the living room and kitchen area! The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry closet. The owner's bedroom is a spacious oasis with walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bathroom! McCauley Crossing is located just minutes from I-81, midway between Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. McCauley Crossing offers the best of both worlds with easy access to commuter routes to Maryland, Virginia or Washington along with a small town feel and wonderful mountain views.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
Front Royal, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Remount Road 39D 15 Tax

$78,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWR2000764. 1.40 acre of land located on a state maintained route 522, between Warren and Rappahannock counties, with optimal view of the Shenandoah Valley. Land borders 3723 Remount Road, sign on property. In documents application for a 3 bedroom sewage disposal system. Your home would be close enough to town, while still having privacy and seclusion. This lot is minutes to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute a unit of the Smithsonian Institution located on a 3,200-acre campus located just outside the town of Front Royal, Virginia. There is an additional 1 acre lot available that borders this lot.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

344 Buckeye Circle

Move in December2021! The Augusta Model features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets (Espresso Cabinets), Arctic White Quartz Countertop, Hardwood floors throughout main level except bedrooms and bathrooms. Select homes will offer hardwood in the Master Bedroom. Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Oak Staircase.Level 2 Upgraded tile in Master Bath, Lower Level Bedroom3 with Full Bath, Finished Recreation Room, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More! The rear of the Augusta Model backs to a tranquil & serene forest conservation.
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
Towson, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 Ridge Avenue

Located in the heart of Towson, close to parks, restaurants, Towson University and the mall. This spacious well cared for 3 bed 1.5 bath brick townhome with an updated kitchen, finished basement, and beautiful hardwood floors, is a total gem! Excellent for entertaining or relaxing, this home is complete with a spacious deck and 3 finished levels! The 2 car parking pad in the rear plus ample street parking is convient for when guests are over. Don't let this one slip away!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2308 Gaylord Drive

MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bath home which features updated kitchen cabinetry, new stainless steel dishwasher, new hot water heater; 3 year old furnace. Main level offers a bonus room, which can be used as a studio, bedroom or office. Spacious fenced in backyard for entertaining with a He/She shed that's been used for a home gym. Close to the Suitland Metro Station and community parks. Great home at a great price!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

515 Baylor Road

Here's an opportunity you should not pass up. This is a great investment opportunity to make improvements and make a great profit. Single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with toilet and lower level basement area. So much potential and equity opportunity. Come by and take a look or call for more details. Offers deadline will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 5pm.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

904 Kestrel Court

Piney Orchard Stunning 3-Level brick front townhouse in Piney orchard! 3 fully finished levels. 2 car garage townhome with 2 car driveway! Huge kitchen w/breakfast area. Possible 4th bedroom/Den/office on the main level. Master bedroom with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Hardwood floors! Rare 2-car Garage with off street parking and parking lot. Large deck off kitchen area. Community offers walking/nature trails, tot lots, Community center, fitness room, indoor & 3 outdoor pools with a hot tub, local shopping and much more!! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & major traffic routes. Close to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis. Enjoy your beautiful Master suite & luxurious Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub! Home also includes an active 1 year warranty! Main floor bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Master has a huge walk-in closet!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6811 Avalon Isle Way

Please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, shoe covers, or removal of shoes. 3 Level townhouse with a huge eat in kitchen. 2 spacious master bedrooms on the upper level with 2 Bathroom. In the main level there is a 3rd bedroom/office, 1/2 Bathroom, a big family room, laundry room and fully fenced backyard. Two Designated Parking Spaces Are Located Directly In Front Of Your Home With community pool and tennis courts only a short walk away, Conveniently Located To Interstate 66, Commuter Parking Lot, Hospital, Parks, and Historic Haymarket. Start showings on Monday 8-30-2021. Showing time 10:00am to 6:30pm.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Bush Hill Court

LOCATION !! LOCATION!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR HOME OWNERSHIP! HARDWOOD FLOORS; MAIN LEVEL WITH EAT-IN KITCHEN, POWDER ROOM. DINING AREA AND LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS OUT TO DECK AND NICE BACK YARD; 3 BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL ONE FULL BATH LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM, BONUS ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, HALF BATH AND TONS OF STORAGE; GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURTS; GREAT LOCATION MINUTES FROM LOTS OF SHOPPING AND DINING OPTIONS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13339 Harfeld Lane

Well maintained one story home in a rural setting. 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bath ! Several new appliances and new flooring in foyer, hallway,kitchen,and laundry area. Great view from back deck. Huge master bath with closet and separate sink vanity and vanity. 40 min to Bay Bridge. Listing...
Vienna, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8508 Marquette Street

This home is situated on a level lot in a prime location in Vienna. Quietly located in Dunn Loring Woods minutes from downtown Vienna, Tyson's Corner and major routes. The property is ready for someone to renovate to their own taste, or to build a brand new home on. The property is strictly sold "AS IS".
Shepherdstown, WVarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Mandela Road

Desirable 10.42-acre lot with a Shepherdstown address minus the impact fees! This is your opportunity to build your dream home in a RIVER ACCESS COMMUNITY located within several minutes from downtown Shepherdstown, shops/eateries, and Shepherd University. Come discover this beautiful property today!. Listing courtesy of Path Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

770 Orangedale Ave

Remodeled Duplex w/ updated chef's kitchen (stainless steel appliances, new counters and lovely white cabinets), heat pump (Central AC & heat), ceiling fans, upgraded flooring & more. You much come see this great home on a corner lot near UVA, downtown mall, hospitals, shopping (Wegman's), and parks. Why rent? Own this home w/ low monthly payments less than rent! Great off street parking and fenced year yard. Landscaping includes a magnificent magnolia tree in the front yard.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets.

