Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested. Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, is the second person to be charged with attacking photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters that day. Burlew is accused of yelling at, grabbing, dragging and ultimately pushing Minchillo over a low stone wall on the Capitol grounds. Burlew’s attorney didn’t respond to requests to comment Tuesday on the allegations against his client. Last month, Alan William Byerly of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, was arrested on charges of assaulting Minchillo and police officers during the riot.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Ap#Associated Press Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
MilitaryNBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy