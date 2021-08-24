C Yadier Molina agrees to $10M contract for ’22 with Cards

Molina, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Pirates on Sunday, now owns a .302/.362/.340 slash line over 58 August plate appearances (15 games). While the first two components of the veteran catcher's line are certainly noteworthy, the pedestrian slugging percentage is the direct byproduct of Molina mustering only a pair of doubles in terms of extra-base hits over that 15-game span. However, the 39-year-old has still managed nine RBI during the month on his 16 hits, and his minuscule 6.9 percent strikeout rate within the sample is elite. Molina will take a five-game hitting streak into Tuesday's series opener versus the Tigers.