C Yadier Molina agrees to $10M contract for ’22 with Cards

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a $10 million. one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022. St. Louis announced the deal with its longtime catcher before its matchup with Detroit. The 39-year-old Molina broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. He has 2,089 career hits, 168 homers and 983 RBIs.

abc17news.com

