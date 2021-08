A short-handed Shelbyville was able to pick up their first win of the season in a match against Oldenburg. Down 3 regular starters, the Golden Bears shuffled the lineup and saw crucial contributions from the midfield. Shelbyville controlled possession from the opening kickoff and finally found the first breakthrough when Benny Cazares intercepted a pass and quickly found the near post before Oldenburg could recover. Brayden Jones set the tempo in the midfield and linked up beautifully with Jake Heaton to double the advantage. Heaton added his second goal shortly after to give the Golden Bears a 3-0 halftime lead.