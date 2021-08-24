Warner visits Sonny Merryman, discusses infrastructure bill

On a four-day tour throughout the Commonwealth, US Senator Mark Warner made a stop at Sonny Merryman – Virginia’s Bus Company – near Lynchburg, VA to talk about the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the Senate earlier this month. The plan includes $5 billion for electric and low-emissions school buses and would also allocate to Virginia at least $106 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network.